Elon Musk's gesture at Trump Inauguration sparks controversy

The gesture has been criticized by opposition groups, anti-fascist movements, and the Anti-Defamation League as a harmful symbol in the context of growing far-right extremism.

Elon Musk is in trouble for a sign he made at the start of Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025, in Washington D.C at the Capital One Arena. Public saw how Musk briefly addressed the event and at some point, raised his hand in a gesture that looked manyfold like a Nazi or a Roman salute. It has prompted discussions in regard to purpose, prior meanings, and obligations of celebrities.

Elon Musk’s Nazi Salute witnesses mixed reviews

Opposition, anti-fascist movements and recently the Anti-Defamation League have considered the gesture as a way of sending out dangerous signals in times of increasing extremisms such as that of the far-right. Some people, however, suggested that Musk aimed at giving out his tribute, but it was misinterpreted although the CEO is famously shy in public. Social sites like Twitter, owned by Musk himself, have received a deluge of responses under #ElonMuskSalute or #MuskNaziGesture.

Elon Musk hand gesture triggers social media controversies

The controversy has also triggered searches involving his past and his position in society through questions such as “Elon who?”, “elon musk salute at inauguration”, elon musk hitler salute” and “Where is Elon Musk from?” Born in South Africa, the founder of Tesla has been an object of controversies for many years due to his unconcealed activism.

What did Elon Musk do? Did Elon really make the hand gesture at the inauguration event?

Elon Musk has not commented on the incident yet, but he has already faced backlash for attending the Trump inauguration rally due to Trump’s conflictual political record. Other participants of a public debate include ‘’The Daily Show’’ and Erin Burnett, where some of them have attributed Musk’s hand gesture as a sign of a changing society that is becoming more divided.

Whether one plans to make such a gesture or not, or if it was some sort of natural movement, the media has proven that such a move is a symbol of politics and all-round controversy. More important questions arise for each participant, as Musk becomes a subject of many controversies and discussion regarding his impact on certain fields and actual consequences of his actions in the global community.