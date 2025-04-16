Grenada and Saudi Arabia signs Air Service Agreement to Boost Tourism and Trade

The Government of Grenada has signed a significant Air Service Agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday, 14th April, 2025, aimed at fostering tourism sector of both the nations. The signing of the agreement marks a crucial step in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations and expanding international connectivity.

As per reports, the agreement was signed in Doha, Qatar, by Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell and the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej. Following the signing of the agreement, the delegates exchanged significant discussions with a vision to boost both the tourism and the relations.

As per reports, the Air Service Agreement establishes a framework for international commercial air transport services. The signing of the agreement marks a significant step towards promoting greater connectivity, tourism, trade and investment between both Grenada and Saudi Arabia. The primary objective of the agreement is to regulate administrative and operational provisions, traffic rights, tariffs, code sharing, and other aspects of air travel, ensuring safety and security between the two nations.

Air Service Agreement marks pivotal step towards expanding aviation sector: PM Dickon Mitchell

Emphasising on the signing of the agreement, the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell described it as a pivotal step in the nation’s efforts to expand its aviation sector. He mentioned about the benefits that can be availed by the Air Service Agreement, noting that it will open doors to multiple opportunities, benefitting the economic conditions of both the nations.

The Prime Minister further mentioned about the agreement, stating that it reflects Grenada’s commitment to diversifying international partnerships while creating new opportunities for economic growth, cultural exchanges and tourism development.

The signing of the Air Service Agreement also supports the deepening of diplomatic relations between Grenada and Saudi Arabia across multiple sectors. The signing of the agreement marks also a significant step towards positioning Grenada as a premier destination for travellers from that side of the world seeking a unique experience.