Grenada and Saudi Arabia signs Air Service Agreement to Boost Tourism and Trade

The agreement was signed in Doha by Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Saudi aviation chief Abdulaziz Al-Duailej.

16th of April 2025

The Government of Grenada has signed a significant Air Service Agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday, 14th April, 2025, aimed at fostering tourism sector of both the nations. The signing of the agreement marks a crucial step in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations and expanding international connectivity.

As per reports, the agreement was signed in Doha, Qatar, by Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell and the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej. Following the signing of the agreement, the delegates exchanged significant discussions with a vision to boost both the tourism and the relations. 

As per reports, the Air Service Agreement establishes a framework for international commercial air transport services. The signing of the agreement marks a significant step towards promoting greater connectivity, tourism, trade and investment between both Grenada and Saudi Arabia. The primary objective of the agreement is to regulate administrative and operational provisions, traffic rights, tariffs, code sharing, and other aspects of air travel, ensuring safety and security between the two nations. 

Air Service Agreement marks pivotal step towards expanding aviation sector: PM Dickon Mitchell

Emphasising on the signing of the agreement, the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell described it as a pivotal step in the nation’s efforts to expand its aviation sector. He mentioned about the benefits that can be availed by the Air Service Agreement, noting that it will open doors to multiple opportunities, benefitting the economic conditions of both the nations. 

The Prime Minister further mentioned about the agreement, stating that it reflects Grenada’s commitment to diversifying international partnerships while creating new opportunities for economic growth, cultural exchanges and tourism development. 

The signing of the Air Service Agreement also supports the deepening of diplomatic relations between Grenada and Saudi Arabia across multiple sectors. The signing of the agreement marks also a significant step towards positioning Grenada as a premier destination for travellers from that side of the world seeking a unique experience. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Caribbean Airlines recognized by APEX for customer service excellence

Caribbean Airlines recognized by APEX for customer service excellence

20th of November 2024

Five suspects arrested during ongoing T&amp;T police's anti-crime exercise.

San Fernando, four others arrested in possession of firearms, ammo in Tunapuna

25th of January 2024

Jamaica’s Labour Ministry to take legal action against security companies

Jamaica’s Labour Ministry to take legal action against security companies

4th of April 2023

Healthy lifestyle is important for good health says Dr Anthony at Men on Mission movement

Guyana: Healthy lifestyle is important for good health says Dr Anthony at Men on Mission movement

24th of November 2022

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris.

PM Harris promises a ‘better 2022’ for St Kitts and Nevis citizens

18th of January 2022

Unvaccinated have 11 times more chances of death than Vaccinated: CDC data

16th of October 2021

La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings has advised his constituents not to turn a blind eye to crime.

Don’t turn a blind eye to crime: MP Foster Cummings

7th of March 2021

Dominica to welcome 19,000 cruise visitors in a week

27th of December 2024