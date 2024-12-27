Dominica to welcome 19,000 cruise visitors in a week

The tourism authority of Dominica shared the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships for the ongoing week.

Dominica is all set to welcome around 19,000 cruise visitors during this week. As per reports, around 12 vessels are set to dock at different ports of the country from 23rd December to 29th December, 2024.

As per the cruise schedule unveiled by Dominica Ministry of Tourism, the ports are expected to remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel scheduled to arrive each day in the coming days.

Sharing the comprehensive cruise schedule on the official Facebook handle, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism noted that they are aiming to attract large number of passengers to the country, offering the best of the island nation to all the passengers.

Shedding light on the arrival of around 12 vessels to the country, the tourism authority said that it reflects the continued progress of the cruise industry of Dominica and the growing opportunities it creates for the local community.

They noted that the arrival of these vessels is a testament to their commitment towards fuelling economic growth and boosting the tourism sector of the island nation.

Dominica’s Cruise Weekly Schedule (23rd Dec – 29th Dec, 2024)

23rd December, 2024

· MV Seven Seas Grandeur (760 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Windsurf (156 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· LE Champlain (180 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

24th December, 2024

· MV Crystal Serenity (1080 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

25th December, 2024

· MV Costa Fortuna (3780 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

26th December, 2024

· MV Celebrity Summit (2452 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

27th December, 2024

· MV Marella Discovery (2124 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Queen Mary II (3108 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

28th December, 2024

· MSC Explora 1 (900 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

29th December, 2024

· MV Viking Sea (1000 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Aidaperla (3256 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· SY Sea Cloud (94 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

Dominica welcomed 11,000 visitors during last week

The Nature Isle welcomed more than 11,000 cruise visitors in the last week from 16th – 22nd December, 2024, offering the travellers with an unforgettable experience.

The island nation welcomed 13 cruises in the last week which berthed at different ports of the country, buzzing it with excitement and entertainment.