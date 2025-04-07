Saudi Arabia suspends Visas for 14 nations ahead of Hajj Season in bid to control crowds

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended visas to 14 nations in order to tighten the rules and regulations before the Hajj season. This decision has been undertaken by the country in order to prevent unauthorized participation in Hajj.

This decision has been expected to play a significant role in curbing illegal employment. Shedding light on their decision, the authorities mentioned about the overcrowding and strain on labor markets in recent years and said that it has created several difficulties for the pilgrims.

The nations that have been temporarily banned by Saudi Arabia are: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Yemen, Tunisia, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan and Morocco. As per reports, 13th April, 2025 has been selected as the last date for issuing Umrah visas. These visas will not be granted to nationals of the listed countries until Hajj concludes.

This ban is expected to remain in effect until mid-June, as unveiled by the authorities of Saudi Arabia. As per reports, some individuals from the listed nations have entered Saudi Arabia on Umrah or visit visas. However, they overstayed there to perform Hajj even without registering through official channels. This method bypassed Saudi Arabia’s quota system, which allocates specific Hajj slots to each nation with a vision to regulate the number of pilgrims.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the importance of regulating travel to maintain order and ensure the safety of pilgrims and residents alike. As per reports, breaking these rules implemented by the Kingdom could lead the travellers to face serious consequences, including a five-year entry ban.

2024 Hajj Tragedy killed over 1200 pilgrims

The overcrowding in 2024 is one of the major reasons behind the decision undertaken by the Saudi Ministry. As per reports, over 1200 pilgrims were killed during the pilgrimage due to overcrowding and intense heat in the last year. Such incidents have prompted the Saudi Arabia authorities to implement such stringent visa regulations, ensuring the safety and security of each pilgrimage.

Following the decision, the individuals reacted to the information, as an individual wrote, “This is the best decision to control the rush. Let whoever has applied through Hajj quota, perform the Hajj peacefully in a controlled gathering.” “Too many people plus dirty travelling habits are probably the reasons,” wrote another user.