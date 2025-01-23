Olympic gold medalists Thea Lafond and Julien Alfred to feature at 14th Phenomenal Caribbean Women Symposium

Highlighting the symposium's purpose, the organizers aimed to inspire women to pursue and achieve their greatest dreams.

23rd of January 2025

Dominica’s Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson and Saint Lucia’s Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred are all set to feature as the guest speakers at the 14th Phenomenal Caribbean Women Symposium. The seminar is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Intercontinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa under the theme, "What you conceive you can achieve because God has the power to deliver what He promises.”

The symposium is being organized by VF Inc, a Private Limited Liability Company. The main focus of the event is to uplift, inspire and empower women across the Caribbean by connecting them with phenomenal women and their powerful stories. Shedding light on the symposium, the organizers aimed at inspiring the women to achieve their greatest dreams.

The two Olympic Gold medalists will be joined by several esteemed speakers, including:

·         Dr. Anestine Theophile-LaFond – Scholar, media expert, and Fulbright awardee.

·          Regina Walsh – Champion for sports and community development.

·         Dawne E. Williams – Trailblazing CEO and advocate for women’s empowerment.

The Acting CEO of VF Inc Athenia Henry emphasised on the significance of the symposium and noted that this annual gathering would play a significant role in celebrating the achievements and contributions of exceptional Caribbean women, offering a platform for inspiration, networking, and empowerment. She added that this symposium will help all the ladies learn about their involvement in the various sectors across the society. 

She also highlighted about the exceptional journey of Thea Lafond and Julien Alfred and added that it will play a huge role in guiding and inspiring Caribbean women to follow their dreams and turn their aspirations into a reality. She added that both the Olympic gold medalists are all set to share their experiences, shaping a brighter future for the women in the Caribbean and beyond. 

How to register for the Symposium 

Interested individual can register themselves for the symposium by contacting the numbers at 1(767) 449 9649 or 1(767) 617 4884 or via email at info@vfinc.org. The tickets are available at $350 XCD for those who wishes to attend it in-person and $175 XCD for people who prefers to attend in virtual. 

What is VF Inc Company?

The VF Inc was incorporated in 2006 as a private limited liability company. The main vision of VF Inc is to be the premier consulting service provider of the Caribbean delivering solutions in a wide range of areas to organizations and individuals in the Caribbean, Africa, Europe and the USA. 

Shedding light on their mission, the Company added that their main motive is to deliver solutions to the business community and individuals with integrity and excellence to enhance their productivity and performance. 

Ana Allen

