St Paul’s Primary School defends East Zone 2 Championship title, Minister Dr Douglas congratulates winners

St Paul’s Primary School became the defending Champions of the East Zone 2 Public Primary School Championship with an impressive medal haul of 27 Gold, 18 Silver and 12 Bronze. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas congratulated the winners and lauded all the participants, athletes, coaches, teachers and parents for their crucial contribution in marking the successful execution of the Championship.

Sharing the glimpses of the Championship on his official Facebook handle, Minister Douglas congratulated the winners as well as all the athletes for their remarkable participation. He praised the idea of hosting such championship and called it a great platform for the future of the nation to showcase their talent, skills, abilities and techniques.

Minister Douglas noted that such kind of championship open doors to several opportunities for the citizens and aspiring young athletes. “CONGRATULATIONS to St. Paul’s Primary School, East Zone Champion: 57 Medals. Well done.”

East Zone 2 Public Primary School Championship

The East Zone 2 Public Primary School Championship, which began on Friday, 17th January, 2025 has come to an end on a successful note. The championship featured 4 schools, including, Edgart T. Morris Primary School, Dieppe Bay Primary School, Saddlers Primary School and St. Paul’s Primary School.

Held at Saddlers Sporting Complex, the championship invited students from participating schools to compete in various track and field events, including distance running, relay races, throwing events, jumping events and many more.

2025 to be an year of athletes: Minister Samal Duggins

The Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins expressed delight on yet another successful execution of the Championship. He added that the 2025 athletic season has started with a bang, and St. Paul’s Primary School has once again proven their dominance by emerging as back-to-back champions of the East Zone 2 Public Primary School Championships.

He appreciated all the participating schools for their efforts and determination towards making the championship successful. He also acknowledged each coach, teacher and parent involved in the championship for making the event a resounding success.

He added that this is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting year for athletics in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Minister also emphasized on Shawn Morrishaw, the patron of this year’s championship. Minister Duggins said Shawn’s dedication and support has played a significant role in inspiring the next generation of athletes and leaders.