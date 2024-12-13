Guyana to expand global routes with Jet Global Services Inc

A Guyanese-incorporated company, Jet Global Services Inc is all set to launch its chartered international flight services, effective from July 2025. The company has collaborated with Bulgaria-headquartered GullivAir to connect Guyana with Europe, North America and South America. This crucial initiative undertaken by the tourism authority of Guyana is expected to play a significant role in […]

A Guyanese-incorporated company, Jet Global Services Inc is all set to launch its chartered international flight services, effective from July 2025.

The company has collaborated with Bulgaria-headquartered GullivAir to connect Guyana with Europe, North America and South America.

This crucial initiative undertaken by the tourism authority of Guyana is expected to play a significant role in enhancing global connectivity, economic growth and travel opportunities for both citizens and visitors alike.

Flight operations

Gulliv-Air, an airline headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, will be using Airbus A330-200 aircraft to operate its services between Guyana, Europe, North America and South America.

The Gulliv-Air’s Airbus A330-200 will be facilitating direct and non-stop services from Cheddi Jagan International Airport to various destinations.

The schedule shared by the airline include,

Georgetown to London, United Kingdom (Negotiating transit with Barbados, Tobago, Antigua, St. Lucia)

Georgetown to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Georgetown to Toronto, Canada (services will be provided twice in a week)

Georgetown to New York, USA

GullivAir’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft

The aircraft has the capacity to carry around 269 people, across business, premium, and economy classes. The airline is equipped with advanced features, aiming to offer all the passengers with an experience, beautifully combined with comfort and elegance.

The authorities of the airline have ensured to offer all the passengers with plethora of experiences, providing an access to enjoy the convenience of two 23-kg check-in suitcases and 8-kg hand luggage.

As per the details, GullivAir is in the culmination stage of receiving all the requisite approvals from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority. These proposals are anticipated to be approved within a period of time.

Jet Global Services to promote Guyana and its economy sector

Guyanese-incorporated company, Jet Global Services Inc shed light on their collaboration with Gulliv-Air. They reiterated their commitment to make Guyana, a premier hub for all the travellers, fostering its beauty and diverse offerings.

Also, the launch of the services from Guyana to Europe, North America and South America comes at a crucial time as the oil industry of the country is continuing to expand and increasing its need for reliable and affordable international flights.

The Jet Global Services added that they are making continuous efforts with a vision to connect Guyana with the world, increasing its demand among international travellers.

Airline to enhance passenger’s experience

The authorities of the airline have ensured to offer high-quality travel experiences to all their passengers, offering seamless travel options to all the passengers.

They further went on to say that the visitors will soon get a chance to explore the world quickly and confidently, empowering by their comfortable services.