February 2025: St Kitts and Nevis prepares for busy cruise season with 69 ship arrivals

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to welcome around 69 cruise ships in February 2025, marking another milestone in the thriving cruise industry of the Federation. The Port Zante is expected to abuzz with several activities and entertainment as these cruise ships are all set to bring thousands of passengers to the country.

As per schedule, the major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruises including the ships operated by the companies such as Royal Caribbean; Marella Voyager; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Virgin Voyages and many more. The shores of St Kitts and Nevis will remain busy throughout February 2025, with at least one vessel scheduled to arrive each day, except 3rd February, 2025.

The month will begin with the docking of five ships simultaneously, bringing thousands of passengers to the shores to indulge them in the rich history and culture of St Kitts and Nevis. Sharing the comprehensive time table of the cruise schedule for February, 2025, the tourism authority said that the arrival of 69 vessels in a month outlines the growing popularity of the St Kitts and Nevis as a top-tier destination among international travellers.

They aimed at showcasing the best of St Kitts and Nevis, immersing all the passengers of the vessels in the vibrant culture and traditions of the Federation.

Complete Cruise Schedule of February 2025

Saturday, 1st February, 2025

· Sea Cloud II

· Norwegian Viva

· Iona

· Queen Mary 2

· Viking Sea

Sunday, 2nd February 2025

· Sea Cloud II

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

· Aida Luna

· Enchanted Princess

· Mein Schiff II

· Arvia

Thursday, 6th February 2025

· Rhapsody of the Seas

· Regal Princess

Friday, 7th February 2025

· Resilient Lady

Saturday, 8th February 2025

· Majestic Princess

· Norwegian Viva,

· Viking Sea

Sunday, 9th February, 2025

· Seven Seas Navigator

· Vision of the Seas

Monday, 10th February 2025

· Enchanted Princess

· Wind Spirit

Tuesday, 11th February 2025

· Celebrity Apex

· Oasis of the Seas

· Sea Cloud II

· Marella Voyager

· Sea Dream II

Wednesday, 12th February 2025

· Costa Fortuna

· Silver Moon

Thursday, 13th February 2025

· Enchanted Princess

· Explorer of the Seas

· MS Vista

· Wind Surf

Friday, 14th February 2025

· MSC Virtuosa

· Ritz Ilma

Saturday, 15th February 2025

· Eurodam

Sunday, 16th February 2025

· Norwegian Jade

Monday, 17th February 2025

· Aida Mar

Tuesday, 18th February 2025

· Aida Luna

· Arvia

· Viking Sea

· Ritz Ilma

· Sea Dream II

Wednesday, 19th February 2025

· Mein Schiff II

Thursday, 20th February 2025

· Regal Princess

· Marella Discovery

· Rhapsody of the Seas

· Star Flyer

· Aida Bella

Friday, 21st February 2025

· Resilient Lady

· Seabourn Ovation

Saturday, 22nd February 2025

· Norwegian Viva

Sunday, 23rd February 2025

· Marella Explorer II

· Sea Dream 1

· Silver Moon

Monday, 24th February 2025

· Celebrity Eclipse

· Enchanted Princess

· Seabourn Ovation

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

· Celebrity Apex

· Icon of the Seas

· Marella Voyager

· Aida Bella

Wednesday, 26th February 2025

· Costa Fortuna

· Grandeur of the Seas

· MSC Virtuosa

· Royal Clipper

· Evirma

Thursday, 27th February 2025

· Ritz Ilma

· Wind Surf

Friday, 28th February 2025

· Norwegian Escape

St Kitts and Nevis to welcome around 2400 passengers in last day of January 2025

St Kitts and Nevis will welcome 2 cruise ships on the final day of January 2025, bringing more than 2400 passengers to the Federation. The Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson emphasised on the arrival of all these passengers and cruise ship, noting that they are making significant steps towards achieving their target of welcoming 1 million cruise visitors in 2024-2025 cruise season.

The Minister further emphasised on promoting sustainable tourism of the nation while maintain the natural beauty, charm and elegance of St Kitts and Nevis.