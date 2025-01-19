Nevis gears up for busy Cruise Season with 27 Ships docking in 2025

The Ministry called it a ‘great chance’ to boost business, contributing to the vibrant tourism industry.

19th of January 2025

Nevis is all set to welcome around 27 cruises over the next 3 months, bringing thousands of passengers to the nation. The arrival of cruises and passengers is expected to bring a new and exciting wave of opportunity for local businesses. 

Unveiling the cruise schedule for the next few months, the Ministry of Tourism of Nevis expressed excitement and aimed at making 2025 a year of growth and unforgettable experiences for every visitor. Shedding light on the cruise season, the Ministry called it a ‘great chance’ to boost business, contributing to the vibrant tourism industry. 

As per the schedule, five cruises will berth in the month of January, with 8 docking in February, 9 in March and 4 in April, 2025. 

“Attention business owners and taxi operators: The next cruise ship, Wind Surf, will be gracing our beautiful shores on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Get ready to welcome tourists and showcase the best of Nevis.”

Nevis will witness the arrival of several cruises including, Wind Surf, Emerald Sakara, Sea Dream II, Le Ponant, and many others. Some of the cruise ships will make their visit the shores of Nevis more than once. 

Busy day for local businesses 

The local businesses such as vendors, tour operators, artisans are expected to mark a busy day and a significant growth to their businesses with the arrival of cruises and passengers. Therefore, the Ministry of Tourism has encouraged them to avail the benefit and showcase the best of Nevis. 

The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis has expressed excitement and optimism towards marking an influx in the arrival of passengers. They noted that the increase in the arrival of passengers also plays a significant role in enhancing economic opportunities for the island as it turned out to be highly beneficial for the businesses such as Vendors, taxi operators, and tour guides, as they provide services to thousands of explorers. 

Cruise Schedule of Nevis (2025)

January, 2025 

• Sunday, 19th January – Wind Surf 
• Wednesday 22nd January – Emerald Sakara 
• Monday, 27th January – Sea Dream II
• Tuesday, 28th January – Sea Dream I 
• Wednesday, 29th January – Le Ponant

February, 2025 

• Saturday, 1st February – MS Hamburg
• Tuesday, 4th February – Emerald Sakara 
• Sunday, 9th February – Wind Surf 
• Tuesday, 11th February – Le Ponant
• Thursday, 20th February – Emerald Sakara 
• Sunday, 23rd February – Club Med 2, Wind Surf
• Wednesday, 26th February – Le Ponant

March, 2025

• Sunday, 2nd March – Club Med 2 
• Tuesday, 4th March – Emerald Sakara 
• Tuesday, 11th March – Sea Dream II, Le Ponant 
• Sunday, 16th March – Wind Surf 
• Wednesday, 19th March – Emerald Sakara 
• Thursday, 20th March – Vidanta Elegant
• Tuesday, 25th March – Azamara Journey
• Wednesday, 26th March – Le Ponant
• Thursday, 27th March – Vidanta Elegant 

April, 2025 

• Tuesday, 1st April – Emerald Sakara 
• Wednesday, 2nd April – Sea Dream I 
• Tuesday, 8th April – Le Ponant
• Wednesday, 9th April – Emerald Sakara

Ana Allen

