Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton highlights small island challenges at UNGA 80

Dominica: President Sylvanie Burton presented a powerful and passionate address at the 80th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York. In her speech, she urged the world leaders to focus on the challenges faced by the smaller nations, including poverty, inequality, climate change and global conflicts and called for immediate action.

President Burton questioned whether member states are paying attention as the small islands raise their concerns each year about underdevelopment, war, and environmental crises. She condemned the powerful nations for delaying climate talks, protecting polluting entities, and underfunding of adaptation and prevention programs.

The President of Dominica also brought to the Assembly’s notice that although no country is responsible for storms or droughts, the world still has the power to reduce climate change, put an end to wars, and prevent new conflicts.

“We do not have the power to stop storms and to bring the rains where there is drought, but we do have the power to limit climate change [and] end wars and not start new ones,” noted President Burton.

Need for global peace

Declaring the Caribbean a “zone of peace," she warned that any military action in the region would bring serious consequences for both the Caribbean and Latin America. The president stressed that Dominica, in association with its CARICOM partners, stands in support of the people of Haiti. She emphasized that a solution to the crisis must come from within Haiti, which has a long-standing struggle for freedom and justice.

Talking about Cuba, President Burton opposed the embargo which remains a great concern to the Caribbean. She described the trade restrictions as out of date and unjustified which needed to be removed immediately. As for Venezuela, she highlighted the right of the people and governments to solve their own issues without interference. She also urged restraint in foreign military presence in the Caribbean Sea.

The President also called for the reform of the United Nations for better representation. Small and developing countries should have a voice in the decision making that shapes climate policy, security and economic well-being.

“Do we have a system where resources and decision-making are truly being equitably shared or are we instead operating a system where power protects itself,” she questioned.

President Burton concluded her speech by reminding the leaders present at UNGA 80 that “we are always stronger, wiser and better together.” She also added that having a woman lead the United Nations as the Secretary-General will be the true symbol of equality.