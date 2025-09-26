PM Terrance Drew highlights Caribbean challenges at UNGA80 and OECS Credit Union Summit

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew used the world stage during the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) to highlight the challenges faced by the Caribbean. UNGA80 is currently taking place in New York, United States, and started on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Balancing international diplomacy in New York and regional responsibilities at home, PM Terrance Drew gave two powerful addresses which were mainly focused on climate change, financial resilience, and the increasing issue of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

He gave his virtual opening remarks at the 18th Annual OECS Credit Union Summit, currently underway in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, September 24. Under the theme “One Vision, One Future: OECS Credit Unions Growing Together,” he highlighted credit unions for their role in supporting the lives of families and communities in the Caribbean.

PM Drew called them a “cornerstone of economic resilience,” particularly for people often let out by traditional banks. At the same time PM Drew called out credit unions to play a greater role in what he terms as regional “polycrisis”. He emphasized on the combined challenges of post-COVID recovery, climate change, inflation, global instability, and regional instability.

The prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis reminded the guests that climate change is already threatening lives of people in the Caribbean - through the increased frequency of hurricanes, sea level rise, food security issues, and the sargassum seaweed problem.

He encouraged credit unions to work together to support strong local economies and at the same time encourage more regional cooperation.

PM Drew’s call for stronger global health action at UNGA80

The following day, on September 25, PM Drew addressed the UN General Assembly in his role as CARICOM’s Lead Head for Health, Human Resource Development and HIV/AIDS. He presented a detailed report on behalf of the Caribbean Community which stated that non-communicable diseases which include diabetes, cancer and heart disease are not just health issues but what he described as an existential threat to Small Island Developing States (SIDs).

The prime minister urged the international community to work more, which includes creating global funds for NCDs, ensuring medical accessibility for all, and focusing on health, climate change and emergencies altogether. He also asked for more investment in health systems and in healthcare workers which will be of great importance as Caribbean populations grow old.

Prime Minister Drew also highlighted some initiatives already taken - including school nutrition policies, tobacco and sugar taxes, and cancer prevention programmes. He also mentioned the Caribbean Moves Initiative and the Bridgetown Declaration as examples of progress. However, he warned that the world is not on track to achieve the 2030 goal of reducing premature deaths by one-third from NCDs.