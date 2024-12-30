Kaitlyn Wilson from St Kitts defeats 12 others to win 2024 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen

Thirteen beautiful, young girls reached the finals from different Caribbean nations for top beauty pageant of the region.

Kittitian Kaitlyn Wilson has been crowned the 2024 Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant. The 15-year-old won the pageant during the finals held on Saturday evening at the Multipurpose Sports Complex, Tortola.

Thirteen beautiful, young girls reached the finals from different Caribbean nations for top beauty pageant of the region. The winner who represented St Kitts and Nevis in the pageant fascinated everyone with her grace, beauty, talent and shone brightly in the competition. She also captivated the judges and audience to win the ultimate title of 2024 Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen.

Kaitlyn Wilson defeated 12 others to win the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen

The newly crowned Kaitlyn Wilson defeated 12 other contestants to win the prestigious Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen 2024. She is followed by Asha Hyndman, Miss British Virgin Islands; Shamyra Brooks Santana, Anguilla and Gabrielle Hamlet, Antigua and Barbuda as the first, second and third runners-up of the pageant respectively.

Kaitlyn Wilson walked away not only with the title but also with the tag of Best Talent, making her victory nothing short of spectacular and unforgettable. Meanwhile, the other two tags including, Best Evening Wear and Best Theatrical Shero Costume were claimed by Le Shay D’Garro, Miss St Croix, USVI.

The other contestants who participated in the competition include,

1. Shamyra Brooks Santana, Anguilla

2. Gabrielle Hamlet, Antigua & Barbuda

3. Sarah Guerrier, Haiti

4. Asha Hyndman, British Virgin Islands

5. Claricia Chambers, Monsterrat

6. Lianis Lopez, Puerto Rico

7. Le Shay D’Garro, St Croix

8. SherNiah Freeman, St John

9. Shiloh Bedminister, St Maarten

10. Caricia Caesar, St Thomas

11. Abigail Ross, St Vincent and the Grenadines

12. Samantha Audian, Turks and Caicos Islands

St Kitts and Nevis expressed pride on Kaitlyn Wilson

The authorities and citizens of St Kitts and Nevis flooded the social media with congratulatory messages. They appreciated Wilson for her grace, talent, and charm and said that she has brought immense pride to the Federation.

The Minister of Creative Industries, Samal Duggins also praised Wilson and said that she has represented the nation with elegance and has truly embodied the spirit of excellence. “Kaitlynn, your poise, elegance, and undeniable talent have always made us proud.”

Kaitlyn Wilson

Kaitlyn Wilson, the reigning Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis expressed excitement and reflected on the valuable lessons that she has learnt from competing in such pageants. She highlighted the importance of self-discipline, personal growth, and said that these experiences have shaped her into the confident young woman she is today.

She also emphasised on the importance of communication and speaking which has played a huge role in helping her in the journey of pageant.

Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant 2024

The Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant is a huge platform which plays a significant role in showcasing the extraordinary abilities of the youth of Caribbean region. The event celebrates the beauty, cultural richness and talent young women across the region.