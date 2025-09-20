St Kitts and Nevis celebrates 42nd Independence Day: PM Dr Terrance Drew calls for unity and sustainable progress

Speaking from the redeveloped main road in St. Peter’s, he looked back at the progress made since 1983 and called for unity in building a sustainable future.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew gave an address as the twin island nation celebrates its 42nd Independence Day. The 42nd Independence anniversary was marked by the theme “Perpetual Progress, a Sustainable Future in View."

Speaking from the redeveloped main road in St. Peter’s, he looked back at the progress made since 1983 and called for unity in building a sustainable future. PM Drew said that Independence is more than just a date on the calendar; it is a “living journey” and “a steady progress of a people determined to stand tall, to walk their own road and to build a future worthy of generations to come."

PM Drew highlighted developmental projects

During the address, the prime minister highlighted major achievements of his government, which included two increases in the worker’s minimum wage, the introduction of pensions for Government Auxiliary workers, development of climate smart homes, improved water and energy supply systems, and infrastructure projects like roads, schools and a new hospital.

PM Drew also pointed to initiatives like the ASPIRE programme, which opened over 4,000 bank accounts and the deposit of $4.1 million to support young people, and the introduction of the Budget Day Bonus Wallet which provided $36 million in relief to families. Under the BDBW, over 22,000 citizens received financial support from the government.

Other projects that took place were the renovation of the Basseterre High School, the development of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School, and sports infrastructure which saw the opening of the Connery Football Stadium and upgrades to the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium.

Prime Minister Drew also acknowledged ongoing challenges like inflation, climate change, and global uncertainties, which they are fighting with strong resilience. “We face them not with fear but with a strong result because we know we are. We are people who have endured are people who have revealed my brothers and sisters independence, and call us to unite,” he noted.

National Awards and Honorees

PM Terrance Drew also announced this year’s national award recipients which included individuals who contributed outstanding work in the fields of religion, education, agriculture, health care, business, and sports.

“I am proud to announce the awardees of our national Honors awarded for long and meritorious service are for loyal and devoted service to the Nation,” he said. Two of the national awards include the Companion of the Star of Merit and the Medal of Honor.

Companion of the Star of Merit

Pastor Leroy Benjamin (Religion and Spiritual Leadership)

Goodwin O. Keys (Public and Civic Service)

Dr. Jerome Thomas (Agriculture)

Lydia Thomson Crackton (Sports)

Williams Da Hodge (Education and Academia)

Loineen Williams (Education and Academia)

Dorothy Clark (Education and Academia)

Franklin Dorsett (Law, Justice, and Sports)

Medal of Honor

Meredith Charles (Security and Defense)

Joya Walters (Health and Medicine)

Pastor Clive Saunders (Community Service and Religion)

Trevor Matty Hodgins (Sports)

Eubbracha Kass (Community Service)

Washington Jeffries (Business and Entrepreneurship)

Lenox Warner (Business and Entrepreneurship)

Sterol Douglas (Sports and Community Service)

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Drew promised the citizens that his government will remain focused on practical works. “So my fellow citizens and residents, as we walk together on this day, let us vow to keep building, keep striving, keep believing, let us not be distracted by doubt or defeated by division, and let us remain assured that we will see in every road a pathway to opportunities and advancement again,” said the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.