Lucian Carnival 2025: 7 to vie for Saint Lucia's National Carnival Queen Pageant 2025

Seven queens, representing different communities of Saint Lucia are all set to compete in the highly-anticipated National Carnival Queen Pageant, scheduled to held on 5th July at the Pavilion, Rodney Bay. All the seven delegates, who will be competing in the pageant are now on their journey to the crown and will soon be officially sashed and paired with their sponsors at an upcoming ceremony.

The National Carnival Queen Pageant will be hosted in collaboration between the Carnival Planning and Management Committee and the Carnival Queen Pageant Committee. The pageant is a signature event of Lucian Carnival 2025, which brings seven young beauties from different communities of Saint Lucia together to compete for the ultimate title and the winning prize money.

The pageant provides a great opportunity for all the seven delegates to showcase their skills, talent, beauty, charm and elegance. The competition celebrates not only the physical beauty of the contestants but also recognizes their skill and knowledge through their talent performances and question and answer segments.

Unveiling the contestants who will be competing in the 2025 edition of National Carnival Queen Pageant, the committee aimed at welcoming the attendees in abundance. They emphasised on the competition and described it as a ‘must-see’ event that highlights the beauty, artistry and traditions that make Lucian Carnival truly special and unique.

The contestants who will be participating at the Saint Lucia’s National Carnival Queen Pageant 2025 include:

1. Ziggy Vitalis – Beausejour, Gros Islet

2. Ketrina Oculi – Aux Lyons, Dennery

3. Emerle Tisson – Franciou, Choiseul

4. Hadassah Romulus – Lastic Hill, Castries

5. Tatiana Freitas – Bois D’Orange, Gros Islet

6. Shernia Phillip – Piaye, Choiseul

7. Kittle Symphorien – Belfond, Soufrière

National Carnival Queen Pageant 2024

Shan Lucien was crowned the National Carnival Queen Pageant 2024. Her beauty, intelligence, and confidence shone brightly from the start which resulted in claiming her the crown for the Pageant. She was followed by Menella Sebaram and Anneka Thompson, who secured the second and third positions respectively.

Shan Lucien walked away not only with the crown but also with several awards including, Miss Congeniality, Best First Interview and Best Second Interview.

Lucian Carnival 2025

The Saint Lucia’s Carnival is one of the top annual party events in the Caribbean. The Carnival scheduled to take place from 1st July to 23rd July offers three weeks of pulsating music, dazzling costumes, and nonstop celebration.

The Lucian Carnival aims into a massive celebration filled with elaborate costumes, intoxicating rhythms, parades, pure Caribbean energy, and more. The carnival also plays a significant role in attracting a larger crowd, making the visit of each attendee memorable and unforgettable.

The Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire also shed light on this year’s Carnival season and expressed his desire to mark a bumper year for the island. He added that this season is already so exciting and they are looking to mark significant achievements in this year’s carnival season.