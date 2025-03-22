Grenada: 7 queens to vie for National Carnival Queen Pageant 2025

The National Carnival Queen Show is the platform where 7 young women of Grenada, representing their parish come together to compete in various categories to win the crown and title of National Queen Pageant.

Seven queens, representing their respective parish are all set to compete in the highly-anticipated National Carnival Queen Pageant 2025, scheduled to held on 7th August, 2025 at the Grenada National Stadium. The event, conducted under the theme, "Fire & Spice," will ignite a path of elegance, strength, and cultural pride, setting the stage for an unforgettable competition.

The National Carnival Queen Show is the platform where 7 young women of Grenada, representing their parish come together to compete in various categories to win the crown and title of National Queen Pageant.

The pageant celebrates the physical beauty of the contestants, emphasizing their skills and intellect through talent performances and question-and-answer segments. Notably, the winner of the competition will become an ambassador for Grenada, promoting its national and international culture and traditions.

While unveiling the contestants who will be competing at the National Carnival Queen Pageant 2025, the authorities noted, “All these contestants are all set to showcase the grace, intelligence, and fiery spirit of our delegates as they embark on their quest for the crown.”

The contestants who will be participating at the National Carnival Queen Pageant 2025 include:

1. Miss St. Andrew - Princess Felix

2. Miss St. Patrick - Germaine La Borde

3. Miss Carriacou and Petite Martinique - Khadeja Bristol

4. Miss St. George - Kdianne Thomas

5. Miss St. David - Jelenah Mark

6. Miss St. Mark - Blossom George

7. Miss St. John - Aaliyah Knight

“Join us on Majestic Thursday, where these remarkable young women will compete for the coveted title of National Carnival Queen 2025,” noted Spicemas Corporation.

National Carnival Queen Pageant 2024

Her beauty, intelligence, and confidence shone brightly from the start which resulted in claiming her the crown for the Pageant., who represented Carriacou and Petite Martinique was crowned he National Carnival Queen 2024.

Alves did not only win the crown but was also honoured with four other titles including, est Pre-Interview Award, Best Evening Wear Award, Best In Evening Wear Award and Best Interview Award. She was followed by Kenya Alexander of St. Andrew and Heidi Charles of St. David who claimed the second and third position respectively.