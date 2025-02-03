Thousands explore St Kitts and Nevis as P&O’s Iona docks for first time

The MS Iona, which is on its 35-day maiden voyage, arrived from Antigua and departed late Saturday afternoon for neighbouring St. Maarten.

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed one of the world’s largest ships of P&O Cruises’ Iona on its maiden call on Saturday. The vessel brought more than thousands of visitors to experience the beauty and vibrant culture of the island.

Welcoming Ceremony of Iona

The first-ever visit of the cruise ship, Iona was welcomed with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The tourism officials of St Kitts and Nevis and Captain Martin Allen exchanged plaques, marking the beginning of what is hoped to be a fruitful and prosperous relation between the vessel and the Federation.

The Tourism Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also participated in the welcoming ceremony and expressed delight on marking the inaugural visit by yet another cruise ship. She emphasized on the first-ever visit of Iona and called it a significant achievement which has marked another step in the island’s commitment to growing world-class cruise tourism.

Captain of the Cruise Ship, Martin Allen and Iona’s Events Manager, Mayur gave a guided tour of the ship to the tourism authorities. Both the representatives extended heartfelt gratitude to the tourism team of the island nation. They also expressed their confidence in the ability of the destination, offering an unforgettable experience to all the passengers.

Passengers onboard explored diverse attractions of St Kitts and Nevis

Passengers onboard the vessel explored diverse offerings of St Kitts and Nevis, making it a busy day for taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restauranteurs and other persons in the tourism industry. Passengers shopped for locally-made handicraft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante, while others went on organized and selected island tours and trails of St. Kitts via taxis and the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Several passengers also made stops at Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik, went sea and sun bathing to the popular beaches and walked around Basseterre, the capital city of St Kitts and Nevis. Visitors also embarked on their tours to Mount Liamuiga, Black Rocks while others enjoyed and the trails, snorkelling and biking around Basseterre.

Port Zante buzzed with activities and entertainment

The Port Zante buzzed with activities and several entertainment options, as four other cruises, including, Norwegian Viva, Queen Mary 2, Viking Sea and Sea Cloud II also docked at the shores of St Kitts and Nevis. The arrival of five ships simultaneously at the shores of St Kitts and Nevis is a part of broader strategy by the island to increase cruise tourism.

Projections indicate that over 1 million visitors are expected during the current cruise season, underscoring the growing reputation of St Kitts and Nevis among international travellers. This increase in number of passengers outlines the growing effect across the economy, leading to more job opportunities, increased revenue for local businesses, and greater recognition for the Federation.