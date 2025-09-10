Man dies after 4-hour standoff following fatal shooting over egg price dispute in Manchester

A deadly altercation, including a 4-hour standoff, followed the shooting death of accountant Adrian Bernard, allegedly over a pricing dispute.

10th of September 2025

Jamaica: A series of fatal incidents followed a dispute over the price of a tray of eggs in Manchester on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The local police said that a man, armed with two guns and over 500 rounds of ammo died after a 4 hour stand off with the police.

The altercation started in the morning when 30-year old accountant Adrian Bernard was found dead from a shooting in his car on Caledonia Road. Officers believe that the killing may have been related to a dispute over egg prices. They said that Barnard was a target, and reports suggest that he had a disagreement with the same man who later attacked them. 

Details of the incident

After Bernard’s death, the police tracked the suspect to an apartment complex in Mandeville. When they approached the man, he opened fire at them, forcing the SWAT team, Counter Terrorism Division, Fugitive Apprehension Unit, and the Jamaica Defence Force into action.

The stand-off lasted for over 4 hours. Witnesses shared videos of heavy fire between the suspect and law enforcement via social media. “He fired close to 100 rounds [bullets] after us,” said the police commander for the parish, Superintendent Carey Duncan in an interview with The Gleaner. He further said that the accused kept reloading his gun and firing at the officers. 

In the apartment, police recovered a Omni multi-calibre 5.56 rifle, a Beretta 9mm pistol, high capacity magazines and over 500 rounds. A police vehicle was also damaged in the shootout and one officer sustained minor injuries.

The suspect refused to surrender and was shot dead by the police. As of now, there has been no confirmation of his identity. Investigations into the death of Bernard and the motive behind the egg dispute are still active.

Latest

Ana Allen

