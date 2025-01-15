Jamaica's murder rate surges in early 2025 despite previous year's decline

Following an escalation in the crime rate, the authorities have announced to impose 48-hour curfews.

Despite a remarkable reduction of 19% in the murder rate last year, Jamaica started 2025 on a troubling note, recording 34 murders in the first 11 days of 2025. The figures mark a major increase of 30.8 % in comparison to the last year, with 8 more murders.

The number of homicides recorded in 2024 over the same period were 24, marking an increase of 8 murders, unveiled the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). Following an escalation in the crime rate, the authorities have announced to impose 48-hour curfews in the entire Kingston Western, St Andrew Central, St Andrew South and St Catherine South divisions, ensuring the safety and security of each resident.

The number of murders registered in Jamaica between 1st – 4th January, 2025 was 5. Meanwhile, the murder rate increased to 29 from 5th – 11th January.

Record of murders in different divisions in Jamaica

As per the latest crime data unveiled by the authorities, out of the 19 divisions, 14 of them have recorded at least one murder since the start of 2025. The divisions with the maximum number of murders recorded in 2025 are:

· St Catherine South – Five

· St Andrew South – Five

· Kingston West - Four

· St Andrew central – Four

· St Mary – Three

Meanwhile, the police divisions without a murder since the start of the year are Trelawny, Portland, St Elizabeth, Manchester and Kingston Central.

1139 murders recorded in 2024

Jamaica recorded around 1139 murders in 2024, marking a reduction of 19% in murders, 10% drop in shootings, 25% decline in rape cases and a 21% decrease in robberies. Shedding light on this major decline, the authorities credited these improvements to intelligence-driven policing, increased police visibility, and strategic operations.

Along with that, the nation recorded around 73 murders, the lowest monthly count since September 2014. While, the lowest weekly count was witnessed by the nation from December 22 to 28, i.e. 6. This represents 265 fewer murders, or a 19% reduction, compared to 2023. The Ministry of National Security shed light on this success and said that it outlines the commitment of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to maintaining safety and security.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force shared their vision for 2025 and aimed at curbing violence and maintain the progress achieved by them in the last year. Along with that, the Portfolio Minister, Horace Chang also described 2024 as its exceptional performance and shared their commitment to advancing its strategic investment in the JCF.

He added that they are committed to empowering members to build on their success and achieve even greater murder reductions in 2025.