U.S. Virgin Islands unveils power-packed lineup for Celebration Village Nights
Global reggae icon Sean Paul will lead a six-night celebration showcasing a vibrant mix of Caribbean music, offering an unforgettable cultural experience for both locals and visitors.
19th of June 2025
U.S. Virgin Islands: The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and the Division of Festivals unveiled an amazing line-up of artists set to perform at “Celebration Village Nights” which will feature a large scale mix of international artists and up and coming talent from the Caribbean. This festival will take place from June 28 to July 4, 2025 in St. John.
Headlining the festival is global reggae star Sean Paul who will present a six night celebration of memorable live shows that will range from all forms of Caribbean music, creating a very exciting cultural experience for locals and visitors alike.
“Every year, the festival team is challenged to make each celebration better than the last. I’m proud to say they’ve done it again, curating a lineup that is both globally recognized and culturally resonant,” said Joseph Boschulte, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Commissioner.
The soca powerhouse, Patrice Roberts will open the festival, setting the stage for a full week of music from the best in the region, including Nailah Blackman, GBM Nutron, Asa Bantan, Krosfyah, Bunji Garlin, and Fay-Ann Lyons.
Local talents from the U.S. Virgin Islands will display the diversity of the island’s music. The festival will feature beloved bands like Jam Band, VIO Int’l, Spectrum Band, Blind Earz, and RVP Band. They will present traditional calypso as well as modern Bass Rhythm and Melody sounds. Also on the stage, artists such as Rudy Live and Adam O will perform high energy soca.
At the end of the week, the much loved tradition of the Celebration fireworks will be seen, followed by Virgin Islands artists Pumpa and the award winning duo, R. City, wrapping-up Village Nights with high energy performances, paying homage to the territory’s musical heritage and culture.
St. John Celebration Village Nights 2025 - Schedule
- June 21 - Princess & Queen Pageant; St. John Celebration Village (5pm to 10pm)
- June 28 - Food Fair & Boat Rice; Frank Powell Park (12pm to 5pm) and Pan-o-rama; St. John Celebration Village (5:30pm)
- June 29 - Village Night; St. John Celebration Village (7pm to 1am)
- July 3 - J’ouvert; National Park (sunrise to 10am) and Emancipation Day Program; Slim Man’s Parking Lot (1pm to 4pm)
- July 4 - St. John Parade; National Park (11am) and Fireworks; Cruz Bay Harbor (9pm)
Latest
- St Kitts and Nevis set for 2025 Nationals and Club Championships on June 22
-
U.S. Virgin Islands unveils power-packed lineup for Celebration Village Nights
-
Barbados earns 12 Nominations at 2025 World Travel Awards, highlighting role as Top Caribbean Destination
-
SVG Tourism Authority launches Diamond Rewards Program to recognize travel advisors
-
Guyana gears up to host 2025 ExxonMobil Global Super League from July 8–18
Related Articles
4th of October 2024
23rd of February 2024
13th of February 2023
28th of September 2022
27th of November 2021
30th of May 2025