U.S. Virgin Islands unveils power-packed lineup for Celebration Village Nights

Global reggae icon Sean Paul will lead a six-night celebration showcasing a vibrant mix of Caribbean music, offering an unforgettable cultural experience for both locals and visitors.

U.S. Virgin Islands: The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and the Division of Festivals unveiled an amazing line-up of artists set to perform at “Celebration Village Nights” which will feature a large scale mix of international artists and up and coming talent from the Caribbean. This festival will take place from June 28 to July 4, 2025 in St. John.

Headlining the festival is global reggae star Sean Paul who will present a six night celebration of memorable live shows that will range from all forms of Caribbean music, creating a very exciting cultural experience for locals and visitors alike.

“Every year, the festival team is challenged to make each celebration better than the last. I’m proud to say they’ve done it again, curating a lineup that is both globally recognized and culturally resonant,” said Joseph Boschulte, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Commissioner.

The soca powerhouse, Patrice Roberts will open the festival, setting the stage for a full week of music from the best in the region, including Nailah Blackman, GBM Nutron, Asa Bantan, Krosfyah, Bunji Garlin, and Fay-Ann Lyons.

Local talents from the U.S. Virgin Islands will display the diversity of the island’s music. The festival will feature beloved bands like Jam Band, VIO Int’l, Spectrum Band, Blind Earz, and RVP Band. They will present traditional calypso as well as modern Bass Rhythm and Melody sounds. Also on the stage, artists such as Rudy Live and Adam O will perform high energy soca.

At the end of the week, the much loved tradition of the Celebration fireworks will be seen, followed by Virgin Islands artists Pumpa and the award winning duo, R. City, wrapping-up Village Nights with high energy performances, paying homage to the territory’s musical heritage and culture.

St. John Celebration Village Nights 2025 - Schedule