Nevis Mango Festival 2025: A Flavorful Celebration of Mangoes

St Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Mango Festival 2025 is all set to bring lively celebration of the island's favorite fruit to the twin island nation from July 4 to July 6. The festival will highlight the island's rich flavor and cultural heritage of mangoes in the form of a rich array of culinary and cultural experiences.

The attractions are the "For the Love of Mangoes" culinary demonstration, the Chef Masterclass by James Beard Award-winning Chef Bryant Terry, and the Passport Food Tour that offers a taste of mango-flavored cuisine around the island.

Additionaly, guests can also experience the lively Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl, featuring mango-flavored drinks at different beach bars.

Event Highlights for Nevis Mango Festival

Thursday, July 3 – Opening Day

10:45 AM – 12:45 PM – Panel Discussion led by Chef Bryant

Friday, July 4 – Mango Mania

11:00 AM – Masterclass (Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry)

12:30 PM – Activities (Mixologist Competition · Mango Stoning Competition · Mango Eating Competition · Mango Tug-of-War · Mango Tasting)

6:00 PM – Pinney’s Beach Bar Crawl (Participating Bars: Sunshine’s · Weekendz · Turtle Time · Chill · Zanzi · Rock On Come Inn · The Cabana at Lime)

Saturday, July 5 – Flavours of the Mango

11:30 AM – Passport Food Tour (Participating Restaurants: Pas Bar · H & M Seafood · Carbo’s · On the Rocks · Heritage Cafe · Big 6 Flavours · Rosie’s Patties)

7:00 PM – Supper Club at Golden Rock (Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry & Local Chefs)

Curated Menu with Plant-Based and Meat Options · Intimate Three-Course Dining Experience

Sunday, July 6 – For the Love of Mangoes