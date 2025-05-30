Nevis Mango Festival 2025: A Flavorful Celebration of Mangoes
30th of May 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Mango Festival 2025 is all set to bring lively celebration of the island's favorite fruit to the twin island nation from July 4 to July 6. The festival will highlight the island's rich flavor and cultural heritage of mangoes in the form of a rich array of culinary and cultural experiences.
The attractions are the "For the Love of Mangoes" culinary demonstration, the Chef Masterclass by James Beard Award-winning Chef Bryant Terry, and the Passport Food Tour that offers a taste of mango-flavored cuisine around the island.
Additionaly, guests can also experience the lively Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl, featuring mango-flavored drinks at different beach bars.
Event Highlights for Nevis Mango Festival
Thursday, July 3 – Opening Day
- 10:45 AM – 12:45 PM – Panel Discussion led by Chef Bryant
Friday, July 4 – Mango Mania
- 11:00 AM – Masterclass (Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry)
- 12:30 PM – Activities (Mixologist Competition · Mango Stoning Competition · Mango Eating Competition · Mango Tug-of-War · Mango Tasting)
- 6:00 PM – Pinney’s Beach Bar Crawl (Participating Bars: Sunshine’s · Weekendz · Turtle Time · Chill · Zanzi · Rock On Come Inn · The Cabana at Lime)
Saturday, July 5 – Flavours of the Mango
- 11:30 AM – Passport Food Tour (Participating Restaurants: Pas Bar · H & M Seafood · Carbo’s · On the Rocks · Heritage Cafe · Big 6 Flavours · Rosie’s Patties)
- 7:00 PM – Supper Club at Golden Rock (Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry & Local Chefs)
Curated Menu with Plant-Based and Meat Options · Intimate Three-Course Dining Experience
Sunday, July 6 – For the Love of Mangoes
- 11:00 AM – Early Check-In
- 1:00 PM – Event Begins (Cooking Competition · Book Signing · Face Painting · Shopping · Kids Zone and Mango Hunt · Mango Tasting featuring 50 Chefs)
- 5:00 PM – Concert Lineup (Local DJs · Garlic · Denise Gordon · Abena Amory · IV Band · Greenhouse · Eazi · Steel Pan Performances)
