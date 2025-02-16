Saint Lucia to welcome over 27,000 passengers with 18 cruise ships in 6 days

Saint Lucia is gearing up to host over 27,000 passengers as 18 cruise ships will dock during the upcoming week.

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome more than 27,000 passengers in the upcoming week. As per reports, around 18 cruise ships are set to berth at different ports of the country from 17th to 23rd February, 2025. The ports of Saint Lucia will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel schedule to arrive each day in the coming week, except 20th February, 2025.

The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruise ships operated by various companies including, Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more. Shedding light on the cruise schedule, the tourism authority said that the berthing of 18 vessels in a week shed light on the growing popularity and appeal of Saint Lucia as a premier Caribbean destination among all the travellers.

“From February 17th to 23rd, 2025, Saint Lucia is expecting a cruise passenger capacity of 27,721, highlighting the continued significance of cruise tourism to the island,” noted Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

The Government of Saint Lucia shed light on various hotspots and diverse attractions of the country, stating that Saint Lucia is committed to enhancing its product offerings and enriching the overall experience for both residents and guests.

Cruise Schedule (17th – 23rd February, 2025)

17th February, 2025

· Wind Spirit (148 passengers)

· MSC Virtuosa (6334 passengers)

· Freewinds (540 passengers)

· SeaDream 1 (112 passengers)

18th February, 2025

· Celebrity Beyond (3260 passengers)

19th February, 2025

· Viking Sea (930 passengers)

· Star Pride (208 passengers)

21st February, 2025

· AIDAluna (3221 passengers)

· Norwegian Viva (3221 passengers)

· Royal Clipper (227 passengers)

· Sea Cloud 11 (96 passengers)

· Sea Cloud (64 passengers)

22nd February, 2025

· Marella Explorer 2 (1814 passengers)

· AIDAperla (3400 passengers)

23rd February, 2025

· MS Vista (1250 passengers)

· Celebrity Eclipse (2850 passengers)

· Freewinds (540 passengers)

· Royal Clipper (227 passengers)

Saint Lucia to welcome over 600,000 guests

Saint Lucia is expecting to welcome over 600,000 visitors during the cruise season. They expressed their desire to capture excited passengers as they step ashore, offering them a platform to enjoy and explore the Caribbean’s leading Adventure Tourism Destination. The tourism authority emphasised on the thrilling tours, scenic drivers, local tour operators and taxi drivers, stating that they are committed to ensure every guest experiences the best of Saint Lucia.