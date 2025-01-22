Saint Lucia welcomes four Cruise Ships, including Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas

Besides the Odyssey of the Seas, other vessels such as Aurora, MS Sirena and Evrima also docked simultaneously.

Saint Lucia received four cruise ships on Tuesday, including the inaugural visit by the Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas. All these cruise ships brought collectively around 8000 enthusiastic passengers who ventured around the island and patronized local businesses.

Besides the Odyssey of the Seas, other vessels such as Aurora, MS Sirena and Evrima also docked simultaneously. Passengers onboard in all the four cruises enjoyed and explored the natural beauty and historical wonders of the island nation.

The arrival of the four vessels together marks another milestone in the thriving cruise sector of the island nation. Saint Lucia continues to stand out on cruise itineraries as all the visitors received a unique and vibrant cultural experience, and stunning natural landscapes.

Grand Inaugural Ceremony of Odyssey of the Seas

The inaugural visit of the Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The tourism stakeholders, local officials and representatives from the Royal Caribbean gathered at the port for a customary plaque exchange ceremony, commemorating Odyssey of the Seas’ first visit.

The Government of Saint Lucia also expressed excitement on the inaugural visit by the cruise and called it a momentous occasion for Port Castries and Saint Lucia. The authorities added that this inaugural visit by the vessel outlines the growing demand and prominence of Saint Lucia as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.

“Today, we proudly roll out the red carpet as the magnificent Odyssey of the Seas makes its inaugural call to our shores.” They also called it a great opportunity to promoting the diverse offerings of the nation and showcasing the vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality to all aboard the vessels.

Odyssey of the Seas brought more than 4000 passengers

The Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas brought more than 4000 passengers to the island nation. Odyssey of the Seas, having the capacity to accommodate around 4,198 passengers and 1,550 crew members, is a cruise that redefines the cruise experience.

The cruise ship is designed for families, adventure seekers, and relaxation enthusiasts, offering an array of world-class amenities. Passengers aboard the vessel enjoy immersive entertainment, exquisite dining, and thrilling activities, including the rock-climbing wall, bumper cars, virtual reality games in SeaPlex, and the SkyPad trampoline experience.

Shedding light on the visit by Odyseey of the Seas, the tourism authority noted that it marks an exciting chapter in the cruise tourism of Saint Lucia. They noted that they are looking forward and are hoping to begin a new and enhanced relation between the vessel and the cruise ship.

Cruise Tourism – Vital Contributor

Emphasising on the boost in the arrivals, the tourism authority called cruise tourism, a vital contributor to Saint Lucia's economy. He mentioned about marking a busy day in ports and added that it has been driving business to local shops, restaurants, and attractions while promoting the adventure, and island to international travellers.

The tourism authority expressed their desire to welcome more cruise calls to the country, benefitting both the tourism and the economy sector of the nation.