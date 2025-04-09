Dominica's Goodwill Secondary School progresses rapidly: A transformative project for Education Sector

Sharing the glimpses of the school, the Prime Minister noted that the work is progressing rapidly on the new Goodwill Secondary School.

9th of April 2025

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted about the significant progress of the new Goodwill Secondary School and described it as ‘rapid.’ The school will offer students with a wide range of programs, serving as a hub for skills training and development for young people across Dominica.

Once the completion of the project, the school will be designated a Center of Excellence for Technical Vocational Education and Training.

Goodwill Secondary School to transform educational sector of Dominica

The Goodwill Secondary School will offer students a wide range of programs, including robotics, cosmetology, agriculture, woodwork, plumbing and many others. This school will play a major role in equipping the students with the skills that are required to succeed in the competitive market.

With a focus on technical and vocational education, the Goodwill Secondary School is expected to transform the nation’s educational system. The school will be equipped with advanced technologies such as air conditioning, refrigerator, auto mechanics and much more. The other features of the new Goodwill Secondary School include special education rooms, counselling, science labs, an auditorium, library, canteen, staff quarters, and much more.

Collaboration between Dominica and People's Republic of China

The Government of Dominica broke the ground for the construction of the new secondary school on 6th September, 2023, in collaboration with China. The project is being constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), who began the demolition of the existing structure on 13th November, 2023.

The new Goodwill Secondary School is one of the six schools being built under the China Aid Project for the reconstruction of schools post-Hurricane Maria. In 2017, at the time of Hurricane Maria, one of the school’s facilities was damaged, due to which the Government announced the rehabilitation of the project.

The construction at the school reflects the commitment and dedication of the Government of Dominica towards transforming and enhancing the education sector in the island nation. Along with GSS, China is also funding the construction of five primary schools including, the Sineku, Calibishie, Bellevue Chopin, Thibaud and Tete Morne Primary Schools.

