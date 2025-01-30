Saint Lucia welcomes inaugural visit of Iona, bringing 5,000 passengers and boosting local economy

The Port Castries abuzz and bustle with activities and entertainment as Saint Lucia welcomed the inaugural visit of Iona, bringing around 5000 passengers. The vessel brought an impressive wave of opportunities for local businesses, artisans and service providers, reinforcing the reputation of the island nation as a top-tier Caribbean destination.

This visit by Iona marks the second consecutive maiden call of the vessel, following the berth of Majestic Princess on Monday, highlighting the growing reputation of the country as a premier Caribbean destination. Emphasising on the two frequent inaugural visits, the tourism authority noted that these first-time visits mark the beginning of what is hoped to be a fruitful and prosperous relation between the vessels and the island.

Plaque Exchange Ceremony

The Maritime Officer, Denise Maurisette; Public Relations Officer, Rondel Charlery at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority joined industry partners to celebrate the inaugural ceremony. They were accompanied by representatives from Duty-Free Pointe Seraphine, Invest Saint Lucia, and Saint Lucia Cruise Port.

The Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Guibion Ferdinand also greeted Captain Martin Allen, crew members and all the passengers onboard the vessel. He shed light on the significance of tourism in boosting Saint Lucia’s economy and highlighted the far-reaching benefits cruise tourism rings to various sectors across the island.

Passengers’ onboard vessel explored diverse offerings of Saint Lucia

Passengers onboard the cruise ship was welcomed with vibrant and lively cultural performances. The maiden call of the vessel was also celebrated with a grand plaque exchange ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. Out of all the passengers, around 79.8% disembarked to explore Saint Lucia, while the remaining enjoyed organized tours, relaxing at nearby beaches, shopping at Pointe Seraphine Duty-Free, and savouring local cuisine at the Castries Market and nearby restaurants.

Iona

Iona is the first British Cruise Ship to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and is P&O’s greenest and most innovative ship. It is also one of the newest ships of P&O Cruises which is known for its unique features, culinary delights, welcoming spaces and enthralling entertainment.

The cruise ship features a staggering 30 dining options on board, which will offer an unforgettable options and choices to indulge the tastebuds of the attendees. It is designed to bring the outside in, with its spacious design and panoramic sea views.

The vessel in overall is known for its fun and welcoming space for families, providing laid-back dining, exciting entertainment, five swimming pools and room to roam.