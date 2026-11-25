Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has outlined the Dominica Labour Party’s plans for community services, infrastructure and government delivery ahead of the December 16 general election.

Dominica: Prime Minister and leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit outlined his vision for the upcoming general elections during a party gathering on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Speaking during the Dominica Family Nou Ansanm at the Bath Estate Football Field, PM Skerrit told his supporters that his government had unfinished work and was seeking another mandate to continue its development.

“I told you on Wednesday that this Labor Party administration has some unfinished work to do this evening. We have come to you for permission to proceed,” he said.

His address mainly focused on strengthening government services and ensuring that residents receive better support within their communities. PM Skerrit acknowledged the importance of improving the delivery of government programmes.

“There is also the recognition that we have made some errors. We have listened to you, and we have acknowledged that in doing all these things with the very best intentions to the best of our ability. There are some things we could have done better. You have been talking to us. We have been communicating with you over the past two years,” said the Prime Minister.

New focus on community services and government delivery

The Prime Minister announced plans to establish a new ministry within the Office of the Prime Minister called PACE - People Awareness and Community Empowerment. The initiative would focus on improving people’s standard of living and the way the government responds to community needs.

Public services will be improved by making government departments more digitalized. The initiative will also simplify routine transactions for residents.

Some of the commitments he highlighted were:

Portsmouth administrative building: He pledged that the facility will be made a top priority and said that it would be opened before the next general election.

Improvements in the East Coast road network: He addressed concerns about delays due to engineering and logistical challenges. PM Skerrit also said that the Caribbean Development Bank had agreed to fund road rehabilitation for specified sections of the East Coast.

Better implementation of programmes: He promised to strengthen the delivery of government programmes and improve access to services at the community and household levels.

Representation of constituencies: He raised concerns of poor representation within parliament and said the issue would be addressed in the next term.

During the address, PM Skerrit also discussed some of the works his administration had undertaken. These include the construction of the international airport, geothermal energy investments, and tourism development and infrastructure upgrades.

He referred to the construction of weather-resilient homes following repeated natural disasters, investments in schools, hospitals and health centres.

The Prime Minister also mentioned social support initiatives like the Yes We Care programme and monthly assistance for people who had not contributed to the Social Security system.

He also directed criticism at United Workers Party (UWP) leader Dr. Thomson Fontaine, questioning the party’s readiness for the December election. He questioned UWP’s ability to lead major national projects and social programmes.

PM Skerrit also announced the list of 21 candidates for all the constituencies across Dominica for the upcoming general elections.