Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has unveiled the Dominica Labour Party’s 21 candidates for the December 16 election, with seven new faces joining returning representatives.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has officially announced the list of 21 candidates for the upcoming general election on December 16, 2026.

The names were unveiled by Prime Minister and leader of DLP, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, during the party’s Family Nou Ansanm event. It was held at the Bath Estate Football Field on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 4:30 p.m.

The announcement comes as political parties prepare for the next general election, with candidates expected to contest seats across Dominica’s 21 constituencies. The general elections will determine the country’s parliamentary representatives and the government that will lead the country for the next term.

Dominica under PM Skerrit’s leadership

PM Skerrit has led the nation through major development, especially after the damages caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Under his leadership, the government has made significant investment in climate-resilient housing, healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

More than 2,000 climate-resilient homes have been constructed, and thousands of roofs have been repaired as part of the country’s rebuilding programme. His administration has also advanced the international airport and geothermal energy projects, creating economic opportunities, energy independence, and national resilience.

Melissa Poponne-Skerrit leads Dominica’s housing development

Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, the Housing Minister, has been at the forefront of the government’s efforts in developing housing across Dominica. Her efforts have been aimed at ensuring that families live in safe and climate-resilient homes.

Under her ministry, hundreds of homes have been delivered through the Housing Recovery Project across several communities. She has also made plans for the Northeast Development Plan, which would act as a blueprint for housing, commerce, and investment around the new international airport.

Denise Charles-Pemberton oversees growth in Tourism

Tourism Minister Denise Charles-Pemberton has played an important role in guiding one of Dominica’s important economic sectors during a period of strong growth. The country has recorded 112,195 stay-over arrivals, including yacht visitors in 2025, an 18% increase when compared with previous year.

Cruise passenger arrivals also reached 375,646, which is the highest number since 2011. These results reflect the importance of tourism development, destination promotion, and investment in creating more opportunities for Dominican businesses and workers.

Dr. Irving McIntyre guides economic development

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has played a major role in managing the country’s economy. His responsibilities include overseeing national budgets, public investment, and economic planning.

A strong team of experienced candidates

Other candidates include Irving Francis McIntyre, Anthony Charles, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, Gretta Bernadette Roberts, Fidel Grant, Roland Royer, Daren Pinard, Darron T. Lloyd, Jullan Defoe, Malcolm St. Rose, Rudaille Thomas, Dwain Austelle Lockhart, Donalson Frederick, Avondale Paul and Dr. Techar Cuffy-Casimir.

They bring varied experiences in public service, agriculture, entrepreneurship, infrastructure and community development. The team represents different sectors and constituencies, with a focus on addressing local needs and supporting Dominica’s continued progress.

Political Analyst and Pollster Peter Wickham praises Skerrit Leadership and highlights UWP challenges

Regional political analyst and pollster Peter Wickham commended Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit's leadership, highlighting its achievements in development, especially the construction of the international airport, road construction, and Roseau Valley project. He said that Dr. Skerrit still had much to offer the country, as people are comfortable with his leadership.

Wickham also emphasized the completion of electoral reform by the Dominica Labour Party, arguing that it had addressed a major concern previously raised by the United Workers Party (UWP). He questioned the UWP’s internal unity, leadership challenges, and campaign readiness, suggesting that the opposition was now facing difficulties in establishing a clear political direction ahead of the general elections.

General Elections 2026

Prime Minister Skerrit announced on November 18 that the general election will take place on Wednesday, December 16, 2026. Nomination Day has been scheduled for Monday, November 30, while the citizens of Dominica will head to polls on Wednesday, December 16, 2026.

Dominica’s political landscape includes several recognized parties, including two major parties - the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and the United Workers Party (UWP). Other parties include Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Dominica Progressive Party (DPP), and People's Democratic Movement (PDM).

Final List of Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidates