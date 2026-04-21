Six detained after police station breach and officer’s death in Trinidad

Police said six people were detained after a security breach at a police facility that left an acting corporal dead and resulted in the theft of firearms and ammunition.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has confirmed that six people are in custody following a major security breach and killing of Acting Corporal Anuska Eversley that occurred on Sunday, April 19. Reportedly, the authorities confirmed the arrest of six people in a statement given on Monday.

According to the statement issued by Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, on Monday, TTPS said that “it was a security breach and more than 60 weapons and thousands of ammunition were stolen including firearms, guns, casings.” The officers also described the incident as shocking and terrible.

In a statement, the TTPS confirmed that they have detained six individuals in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday, April 19, which has left one female acting corporal dead and 60 weapons and thousands of ammunition stolen.

Talking about the arrest of six individuals, the officers stated that arrests followed a series of coordinated, overnight operations led by the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Branch, and the Special Investigations Unit. Officers also said “two municipal police officers, two men and two women” were detained in connection with the incident.

“The officers attached to San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Special Branch, and Special Investigations Unit, supported by intelligence-led operations and the strategic use of technology, worked throughout the night as they carried out several simultaneous operations and have made a significant breakthrough in the matter,” TTPS confirmed.

They further claimed that as a result of the operation, the substantial quantity of the stolen firearms and ammunition including 10 M&P pistols, 10 Glock 19 pistols, a Browning pistol, a Smith & Wesson pistol, and 612 rounds of 9mm ammunition has been recovered.

The Commissioner of police Allister Guevarro, assured the public and emphasised that the investigation into the matter is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said, “officers are currently working to bring justice to the female officer and to punish those who are responsible for the incident.” He further stated that further information will soon be provided to the public when it becomes available.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar also reacted and expressed her deep concern and shock over the incident as she said “the attack on the municipal police station was not an external attack on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), it's an internal betrayal by its own people.

As of April 21, the TTPS are still continuing their investigation to gather evidence and determine the exact reason behind the incident. The charges will soon be laid down on the arrested persons.