The procedure was carried out using a 128-slice Philips CT scanner by newly appointed interventional cardiologist Dr. Angel Olivera, expanding access to specialised cardiac imaging.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis has completed its first CT Coronary Angiogram, introducing a new level of specialized cardiac imaging to the country’s healthcare services.

The milestone was made possible using the hospital’s 128-slice Philips CT scan Machine. The procedure was performed by the newly appointed interventional cardiologist, Angel Olivera.

Permanent Secretary Curtis Martin announced the development on Sunday, November 22, 2026. He described it as an important step forward in improving heart treatment in St. Kitts and Nevis.

A CT Coronary Angiogram is a type of heart scan performed using a computed tomography and contrast dye to generate detailed images of the arteries supplying blood to the heart. It is useful in detecting any obstructions in the arteries, diagnose symptoms such as chest pain, and detect coronary artery disease at an early stage.

The scan can also help medical professionals assess a patient’s risk of experiencing a heart attack. It will also assist in determining whether further cardiac treatment or investigation is needed.

Dr. Olivera's appointment was announced in June 2026 by Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew. During the announcement, he highlighted the importance of having a resident cardiologist at the JNF General Hospital for the first time.

“For the first time in our history, we now have a cardiologist or heart doctor at the J.N. France General Hospital. This represents the continued expansion of specialized services at our hospital to serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis," said Dr. Drew.

These planned services include twice-weekly outpatient cardiology clinics, round-the-clock specialist services for inpatients, echocardiography for hospital and emergency cases, and pacemaker implantation for eligible patients.

The Cuban cardiologist and professor has been assigned to oversee the introduction of more cardiac services at the hospital. Other duties performed by Dr. Olivera involves the planning of cardiac catheterization services and advising the Ministry of Health on the needs of establishing a specialized cardiac catheterisation facility in the future.

The successful implementation of the first CT Coronary Angiogram adds to the hospital’s expanding cardiac capabilities and forms part of the wider effort to strengthen specialized healthcare across St. Kitts and Nevis.