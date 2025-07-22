Dominica's National Budget 2025-2026: Minister McIntyre to outline Government’s expenditure plans

The upcoming budget session will outline the government’s expenditure plans and national priorities for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

22nd of July 2025

Dominica: The Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security, Dr Irving McIntyre is set to present the National Budget 2025-2026 during the formal sitting of the Parliament on Friday, July 25, 2025 in Roseau. The national budget serves as a framework for Dominica’s growth and for its resilience. 

This upcoming budget session will outline the government’s expenditure plans and national priorities for the fiscal year beginning July 2025 and ending in June 2026. According to an official statement by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the total projection of expenditure is estimated at EC$1,213,494,398.00. 

In addition, Minister McIntyre will formally seek approval from Parliament for the Estimates of Expenditure, as it sets the direction of the nation’s development goals, infrastructure investment and policy implementation for the coming 12 months. This budget will underscore the government’s continuous efforts for building economic stability, strengthening key public institutions, and fostering growth across all communities. 

Opening Address by President Burton

The day’s proceedings will begin at 10:00 a.m. according to parliamentary custom, and will open with an address from Dominica’s President, Sylvanie Burton. She is expected to highlight the administration’s large-scale vision for the nation, including national priorities, and government initiatives for development in key areas in the coming few months.

As Dominica continues to address both the concerns of its economy and the rapid climate change, this year’s budget is expected to present solutions for these national concerns. Notably, investments in social programs, infrastructure projects and sustainable development will remain the prime concern of the government’s agenda.

Live Broadcast

Furthermore, for transparency and public participation, the government has also arranged live coverage of the sitting. Citizens and interested stakeholders can tune in through the Government Information Service (GIS) and the Dominica Broadcasting Service (DBS), with both services airing the session in real-time.

This access to live session is aimed at keeping the general population informed about how public funds are being allocated and managed in the national interest.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Cheddi Jagan International Airport undergoes construction, enhancing passenger’s experience

Cheddi Jagan International Airport undergoes construction to enhance passenger experience

29th of September 2024

Semi finals 2: India vs England revenge loading at Guyana. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Semi finals 2: India vs England revenge loading at Guyana

27th of June 2024

Kirani James featured in drone of 50th Independence of Grenada. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Kirani James featured in drone show at 50th Independence of Grenada

9th of February 2024

Saint Lucia: PM Philip J Pierre asks Ministry of Infrastructure to assess damage caused due to heavy rains

Saint Lucia: PM Philip J Pierre asks Ministry of Infrastructure to assess damage caused due to heavy rains

7th of November 2022

Pfizer and BioNTech to seek approval of US regulators to administer vaccine for toddlers

2nd of February 2022

Grenada to join other Caribbean nations who have nomad programme for travellers

23rd of September 2021

ODM enhancing mechanism in response to any hazardous impact: Fitzroy Pascal

ODM enhancing mechanism in response to any hazardous impact: Fitzroy Pascal

14th of June 2021

Organizers introduce new COVID-19 protocols for Miami carnival

‘Haiti to make its voice heard through Carnival’ says Prez Moise

16th of February 2021