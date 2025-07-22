Dominica's National Budget 2025-2026: Minister McIntyre to outline Government’s expenditure plans

The upcoming budget session will outline the government’s expenditure plans and national priorities for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

Dominica: The Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security, Dr Irving McIntyre is set to present the National Budget 2025-2026 during the formal sitting of the Parliament on Friday, July 25, 2025 in Roseau. The national budget serves as a framework for Dominica’s growth and for its resilience.

This upcoming budget session will outline the government’s expenditure plans and national priorities for the fiscal year beginning July 2025 and ending in June 2026. According to an official statement by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the total projection of expenditure is estimated at EC$1,213,494,398.00.

In addition, Minister McIntyre will formally seek approval from Parliament for the Estimates of Expenditure, as it sets the direction of the nation’s development goals, infrastructure investment and policy implementation for the coming 12 months. This budget will underscore the government’s continuous efforts for building economic stability, strengthening key public institutions, and fostering growth across all communities.

Opening Address by President Burton

The day’s proceedings will begin at 10:00 a.m. according to parliamentary custom, and will open with an address from Dominica’s President, Sylvanie Burton. She is expected to highlight the administration’s large-scale vision for the nation, including national priorities, and government initiatives for development in key areas in the coming few months.

As Dominica continues to address both the concerns of its economy and the rapid climate change, this year’s budget is expected to present solutions for these national concerns. Notably, investments in social programs, infrastructure projects and sustainable development will remain the prime concern of the government’s agenda.

Live Broadcast

Furthermore, for transparency and public participation, the government has also arranged live coverage of the sitting. Citizens and interested stakeholders can tune in through the Government Information Service (GIS) and the Dominica Broadcasting Service (DBS), with both services airing the session in real-time.

This access to live session is aimed at keeping the general population informed about how public funds are being allocated and managed in the national interest.