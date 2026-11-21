The 24-year-old athlete was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water at Harmony Beach in Montego Bay. Jamaican authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Jamaica: A 24-year-old swimmer from Rwanda died after facing challenges while swimming during the Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games in Montego Bay, St. James, Jamaica. The incident took place at around 9:30 am at Harmony Beach, shortly after the sporting event started.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said that the athlete, who was from Karongi District in Rwanda’s Western Province, entered the water but failed to resurface. It prompted an emergency response from security personnel at the venue.

An eyewitness claimed that the swimmer disappeared under the water. A member of the Jamaica Defence Force went into the sea and retrieved him. The athlete was then taken to the hospital by ambulance after he was removed from the beach.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. An investigation is being carried out to establish what happened.

Jamaica’s Minister of Sport Olivia Grange shared her sadness over the athlete’s death. “I am trying to ascertain the circumstances which led to this incident and will be scheduling a meeting with the organisers as soon as possible to discuss this matter,” she added.

Grange also said that support was being arranged for athletes, coaches, and others affected by the tragedy. Condolences were expressed by the Minister to the athlete’s family during this difficult time.

The Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games are taking place at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, Jamaica, from November 18-22, with about 200 participants from different participating countries.

Locals have taken to social media to express their condolences for the athlete’s family. One user commented, “Died for the honour of his country! Hopefully, his precious soul now anchors at Heaven’s Habour. My sincere condolences to his family!”

Another stated, “How? Where was lifeguard or anyone supervising or judging the games??? My condolences to his family and friends.”