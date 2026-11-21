Team Belize earned awards across junior and senior chef, pastry, bartending, beef and seafood categories at the regional culinary competition in Barbados.

Belize: Belize secured gold and silver awards at the Taste of the Caribbean 2026 competition. This highlights the country’s culinary talent at the regional stage.

The competition was held in Barbados from November 16-20, 2026. It brought together culinary professionals and bartenders from across the Caribbean to showcase their skills and creativity.

Team Belize won gold in the Junior Chef category, with Anthony Tzalam being the winner. The team also won overall in the Taste of the Caribbean team category.

The team also won silver medals for Senior Chef Anderson Morales, Pastry Chef Harry Canto and Bartender Ulises Alonzo. Belize further secured silver awards in the Beef and Seafood competitions.

Harry Canto won the Indigenous Special Award in recognition of his contribution to the competition, adding to the list of the country's achievements.

The Belizean team was led by Team manager Chef Rob. It also featured Senior Chef Anderson Morales, Chef Sean Kuylen, Junior Chef Anthony Tzalam, Pastry Chef Harry Canto, and Bartender Ulises Alonzo.

The awards acknowledged the skill within the cooking industry across the country, while bringing more attention to Belize’s local food, culture, and hospitality industry.

Team Belize participation in the Barbados event adds to the country’s involvement in culinary competitions across the region and highlights the talent representing Belize across different areas of the food and beverage industry.

Major Overall Title Winners

Caribbean National Team of the Year: Barbados

Caribbean Chef of the Year: Bonaire (Jake Kelkboom)

Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year: Barbados (Johnathan Belle)

Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year: Barbados (Avion Caine)

Caribbean Bartender of the Year: Barbados (Ivan Edey)

Beef Competition Winner: Jamaica (Matthew Bancroft)

Seafood Competition Winner: Antigua and Barbuda (Jean-Pierre Tuitt)

Overall Medal Count