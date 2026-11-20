The soca star’s role was confirmed in the game’s cast credits, with fans praising his use of Trinidadian expressions and accent.

Trinidad and Tobago: Soca singer Machel Montano has made a surprise entry into the world of gaming, having been announced as the voice behind a character from Trinidad in the much-awaited video game, “Grand Theft Auto VI”.

Montano voices Kenton Rees, a character who operates a diving shop in the game. His connection to Trinidad, the use of local words, and his unique accent have attracted players from across the Caribbean since early gameplay clips began circulating online.

In one scene, Rees introduces himself as being from Trinidad. Another character asks if it is near Jamaica, and he replies, "No, not really, bro." The character also uses local Trinidadian expressions, while the country’s flag is displayed inside his shop.

Many gamers took to social media to congratulate Montano for his role in the game. They also praised him for maintaining his authentic Trinidadian accent.

While speculation started with the early gameplay videos posted online on November 18, Montano's participation in the game was formally announced when his name was included in the game’s cast credits on Rockstar Games’ website on November 19.

The soca star also acknowledged the reveal through a social media post captioned, “Somebody say Kenton?" A video was also shared in the post. It showed his wife, Renee, giving him a physical copy of the game and a drink while he relaxed in a pool.

The post received numerous responses from fans of the entertainer, who posted images of the Trinidad and Tobago flag and congratulated him for representing their country internationally.

One of the fans commented, “The best part about it was the silence like the "G" in lasagne... no hype no preview no nutin!!!.Real boss moves.... Like a real boss that he is. Love this for him!!!”

Launched on November 19, 2026, Grand Theft Auto VI is the latest entry in the popular open-world franchise of Rockstar Games. It arrived 13 years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013.

The game takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and takes the player back to Vice City. It follows the adventures of protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos through a crime-filled storyline.