The one-way promotion features fares starting at US$203 and covers travel between November 17 and December 15, 2026.

Caribbean Airlines has launched a new promotion which includes discounted fare prices for flights between Barbados, Saint Lucia, Martinique and Guadeloupe. It will offer travelers an opportunity to visit the French Caribbean with discounted one-way fares.

Passengers flying from Barbados to Martinique can enjoy special fares starting at US$237, while flights from Saint Lucia to Martinique cost US$203. Return route options from Martinique include traveling to Barbados for €190 and Saint Lucia for €169.

The promotion also covers travel between Saint Lucia and Guadeloupe. Fares from Saint Lucia to Guadeloupe begin at US$229, while travelers going from Guadeloupe to Saint Lucia can find tickets starting at €190.

The advertised travel period runs from November 17 to December 15, 2026. Caribbean Airlines stated that the fares are one-way, include taxes, and are subject to availability and other terms and conditions.

“Classic fares are one-way, tax inclusive. Conditions apply and subject to availability,” read the Facebook post by Caribbean Airlines.

Flights can be booked via the airline's website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, mobile app, travel agents, and booking offices. Passengers are also recommended to check the terms of the fare before booking their flights.

The promotion also highlights the cultural and natural attractions of the destinations included in the offer.

Guadeloupe is famous for its tropical forests, volcanoes, beaches, and local markets. The butterfly shaped archipelago of Guadeloupe consists of several islands like Basse-Terre, Grande-Terre, Marie-Galante, La Desirade and Les Saintes.

Another place that is highlighted in the campaign is Martinique, also referred to as the Flower Island. Its attractions include Mount Pelée, tropical rainforests, and beaches like Les Salines. The island is also known for its rum distilleries and unique cultural practices.

Through the special offer of Caribbean Airlines, travelers can also taste French-Creole cuisine, visit oceanside attractions, and learn more about the cultural mix of French Caribbean destinations during the upcoming travel season.

“From delicious French-Creole cuisine to exotic marine life and unique cultural experiences, this is an adventure you don't want to miss,” shared Caribbean Airlines.