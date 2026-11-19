The UK High Court struck out claims against four individuals after Choksi failed to provide security for legal costs, while a Belgian court rejected his arguments against extradition to India.

The investigation into Mehul Choksi’s alleged kidnapping case has brought to light potential links between him and several Indian gangsters. Choksi had filed a case against the Indian Government and five other individuals in London’s High Court, alleging that they were involved in his kidnapping.

During the proceedings, a private investigative team uncovered information suggesting that Choksi have strong connections with Indian gangsters. These claims were also further verified by the Antigua and Barbuda Police as they discovered such sensitive information during their investigation into the alleged disappearance of Mehul Choksi.

London High Court Proceedings and the Outcome of the Case

In May 2024, Choksi filed a lawsuit against the Indian Government and five other individuals, accusing them of conspiring to kidnap him from Antigua and forcibly transport him to Dominica in May 2021. The proceedings saw several preliminary legal developments before reaching their eventual conclusion.

On 6 February 2026, Justice Mansfield of the UK High Court ordered Choksi to provide security for legal costs exceeding £600,000. The court also found that there was no sufficiently high probability of Choksi succeeding in his claim to justify exempting him from the security requirement.

The case eventually came to an end in October 2026. After Choksi failed to provide the ordered security, the court struck out proceedings against four defendants.

In addition to the UK proceedings, the legal developments in Antigua and Barbuda also brought the police investigation into focus. The High Court of Antigua and Barbuda considered Choksi's constitutional claims concerning the police investigation and allowed them to proceed. However, the ruling did not establish that the alleged kidnapping had occurred.

The allegations also prompted public statements from Antigua and Barbuda's senior officials. Prime Minister Gaston Browne stated in Parliament on June 23, 2021 that there was no conclusive evidence establishing that Choksi had been abducted from Jolly Harbour.

Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney also publicly addressed the matter, stating that the investigation had not uncovered substantial evidence supporting the kidnapping allegations. These statements raised further questions about the account presented by Choksi and his representatives.

Belgian Court Also Examined the Kidnapping Allegations

The allegations also resurfaced during Choksi's extradition proceedings in Belgium. On 22 October 2025, the Antwerp Court of Appeal rejected his arguments that he had been kidnapped in Antigua at the direction of Indian authorities and that he would face an unfair trial if extradited to India.

The court found that the material submitted by Choksi did not establish that he had been kidnapped on the instructions of the Indian Government. It also found no sufficient evidence that his extradition would expose him to political persecution or an unfair trial. The ruling cleared an important legal obstacle to his extradition to India in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case.