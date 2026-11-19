The seasonal policy will remain in effect for more than five weeks, with limits on baggage weight, dimensions and non-standard containers.

St. Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines will limit passengers traveling to St. Kitts to a maximum of two checked bags during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. The restriction will apply to passengers arriving at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport from December 10, 2026, to January 18, 2027.

The Independent Travel Intelligence said that this limit will also affect flights to Kingston (Jamaica) and Grenada. These restrictions are also listed by American Airlines under the section ‘Baggage Allowances,’ which was updated on October 19, 2026.

Passengers should also take note of the airline’s size and weight requirements. The airline will not accept bags that weigh more than 70 pounds or measure over 62 linear inches. Linear dimensions refer to the sum of the length, width, and height of a bag.

“On these routes, items weighing more than 70 pounds or exceeding 62 linear inches, measured as length plus width plus height, will not be accepted. Standard baggage fees still apply, so travellers should check the fees associated with their fare before paying for a second bag,” shared the airport authorities via a Facebook post.

Despite the fact that two checked bags are allowed, regular baggage charges will still apply. Travelers should check the baggage cost listed on their tickets before carrying any extra bags with them.

The airline has also imposed restrictions on boxes and other containers. These include items such as plastic storage boxes, coolers, and other packaging materials not normally designed for air travel. This restriction applies even when the item is packed in a suitcase.

“Box restrictions also apply. American defines a box as any container not normally used for air travel, including plastic tubs, containers and coolers—even when packed inside a suitcase. Travellers should pack gifts and food in regular luggage instead,” further read the post.

Passengers planning to carry Christmas gifts or food items are encouraged to pack them in standard travel luggage rather than separate boxes or containers.

This temporary arrangement comes during one of the busiest times of the year, when many travelers from the United States visit their family members and friends across the Caribbean.