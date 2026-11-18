The Rum Runners secured the final Pan-American qualification place after defeating Bermuda, Mexico and Puerto Rico in a last-chance race.

Antigua and Barbuda: The 2026 SSL Gold Cup Finals will take place on November 19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It will bring together 40 national sailing teams competing for the international title.

Antigua and Barbuda will join the other nations that will compete in the tournament, after securing the final qualification spot in the Pan-American qualifiers. The team, known as the Rum Runners, is led by captain Shannon Falcone and will represent the country in the competition.

Another Caribbean country that has qualified through the Pan American stage is Cuba. It secured its place by winning Group I, while Uruguay got its place by winning Group H. Antigua and Barbuda earned the final place after defeating Bermuda, Mexico, and Puerto Rico in a decisive last-chance race.

The team’s qualification came after a tough season, having to earn its place in the final race. During the last chance contest, the Rum Runners took an early lead and maintained their advantage over Bermuda before crossing the finish line first.

Jules Mitchell, who served as the team’s helm during the qualifying race, said the sailors were pleased to secure their place after facing numerous problems.

According to Falcone, the communication and performance of the team was impressive, especially that of its younger members, Shanoy Malone and Ozani Lafond.

The SSL Gold Cup is an international sailing competition, where national teams sail identical boats. Its 2026 edition will feature 40 countries, with the opening stage set to kick off with the 1/32 finals on November 19, 2026.

It will take place at Marina da Glória, Rio de Janeiro, with the final scheduled for December 13, 2026.