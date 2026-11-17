Passengers explored Basseterre, visited historic attractions and took part in outdoor activities, while local tourism operators and businesses benefited from the two ship calls.

St. Kitts and Nevis: MSC Poesia and Marella Explorer 2 docked at Port Zante in St. Kitts on Monday, November 16. They brought a combined total of 3,954 passengers, boosting activity across the island’s cruise tourism sector.

The Marella Explorer 2 arrived with 1,719 passengers while sailing on a one-way 14-night journey from Spain to Barbados. The cruise ship visited Morocco and Antigua, followed by a stop in St. Kitts before continuing to Dominica and Saint Lucia on its way to Barbados.

The MSC Poesia carried 2,235 passengers on a 21-night round-trip cruise from Miami. St. Kitts was one of the many destinations on its Caribbean and Central American itinerary, which also included St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Antigua, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Belize.

The arrivals brought business to taxi operators, tour guides, and other tourism services. Some of the passengers went ashore and visited Port Zante in Basseterre as they looked at local crafts, perfumes, and jewelry.

Other tourists explored the island through organized excursions and visits to popular attractions. These include Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and its batik workshop, and Black Rocks.

Visitors also explored the capital city, Basseterre, visiting historic and cultural sites such as Independence Square, the Berkeley Memorial, St. George's Anglican Church, and the War Memorial.

Cruise passengers also enjoyed other recreational activities, such as beach visits, hiking, snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, and golfing.

The arrival of the two ships contributed to an increase in visitors to the island, providing support for tourism businesses. Both ships later departed St. Kitts to continue their Caribbean voyages.

Port Zante also welcomed the arrival of Mein Schiff 2, Celebrity Apex, and AIDAbella on Wednesday, November 11. These ships carried a total of 7,685 passengers, marking a strong start to the 2026-2027 cruise season.