Police said the woman escaped an initial physical assault outside her residence before the suspect allegedly followed her inside. Another person’s arrival reportedly prompted him to flee.

Bahamas: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by a man who entered her home and tried to sexually assault her in the Palm Tree Avenue area on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said the incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. The woman told the police that a man known to her approached and physically assaulted her outside her residence. She escaped and got inside her home for safety.

However, the suspect allegedly followed her into the house and attempted to assault her again. He reportedly left after another person arrived at the property.

“According to the initial report, shortly before 4:00 p.m., the complainant reported to police that a male known to her approached her outside her residence and physically assaulted her. She managed to evade him and enter her home. However, the suspect subsequently gained access to the residence and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. He reportedly fled the scene after another individual arrived at the residence,” read the press release shared by the RBPF.

Officers from the South Central Division, based at the Grove Police Station, arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the case. Detectives are questioning the suspect, as they continue to work to collect evidence of the reported crime.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is being encouraged by the police to come forward to help in the investigation. Tips can be provided through calls to 911, 919, local police stations, and Criminal Investigation Departments. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477).