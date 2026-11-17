The planned recruitment drive will cover several areas, including operations, tour guiding, security and hospitality, with applicants aged 18 to 30 being given priority and training provided.

Dominica: The Dominica cable car project is reaching its expected 2027 opening, with construction and recruitment forming key parts of the preparations for the new tourism attraction.

The project will create a new route from Roseau Valley to the area surrounding Boiling Lake, one the island’s main attractions. Traveling the 6.6 kilometer route takes about 22 minutes in either direction, offering an alternative to the long rainforest hike currently required to reach the area.

ABL Holdings Ltd. is developing the attraction in collaboration with Austrian cable-car maker, Doppelmayr. It is expected to be promoted as the world’s longest monocable cable car upon completion.

The route is planned to travel above parts of Dominica’s rainforest, passing locations that include a suspension bridge and Nicholls Ridge before reaching the Valley of Desolation and Boiling Lake. It can carry up to 1,000 people per hour in both directions, with each cabin accommodating up to 10 people.

Work is progressing through different phases of the project, including construction of support towers, and the development of both the upper and lower stations. Updates shared in August 2026 outlined progress across these areas.

European Union Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Fiona Ramsey, visited the construction site with her team on November 3. They evaluated the facilities and checked the equipment being used for the construction.

Construction works will be combined with recruiting of 250 to 300 staff members to operate the attraction. The company is giving priority to young applicants between 18 and 30 years old.

The jobs are expected to cover cable car operations, tour guiding, security, transportation, cleaning, hospitality, and retail. Prior work experience is not essential since training will be provided. It will involve international experts associated with Doppelmayr and Switzerland-based Outdoor Engineers.

Individuals interested in applying can contact ABL Holdings via info@ablholdings.com for more information. No application deadline has been announced by the company as of now.