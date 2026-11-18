From Grenada’s seafood and chocolate festivals to Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival, the schedule highlights events planned throughout the year.

Caribbean: The Caribbean is preparing for another event-packed year with several festivities announced for 2027. These include several cultural, music and cuisine events scheduled across several islands.

The 2027 Caribbean Experiences calendar features a variety of events from January till December. It will give residents and visitors various opportunities to experience local food, enjoy festivals, musical performances, cultural events, and community celebrations.

Grenada is listed for several events on the calendar, including the Lobster, Lambie and Seafood Festival from January 15-17 and the Grenada Chocolate Festival on May 22-29. The island will also host the Carriacou Parang Festival in December, although its dates are yet to be announced.

Dominica will host the World Creole Music Festival from October 29-31, 2027. The annual festival attracts both regional and international tourists, who attend the festival to enjoy performances celebrating Creole music and Caribbean culture.

Some other events listed on the calendar are the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival (April 30 to May 9), the St. Kitts Music Festival (June 24-26), and the Jamaica Reggae Sumfest (July 11-17, 2027).

The calendar also features several food and heritage celebrations. These include Cayman Cookout in Grand Cayman from January 14-17; Jamaica Food and Drink Festival from March 4-7; Oistins Fish Festival in Barbados from March 26-29; and Nevis Mango Festival from July 1-4.

Saint Lucia also features Jounen Kwéyòl and Creole Heritage celebrations in October, 2027. The Festival of Gastronomy is scheduled to take place in Saint Martin in November, with exact dates not yet announced.

Jamaica also takes center stage throughout the year with events such as the Accompong Maroon Festival on January 6, Rebel Salute, Calabash Literary Festival, Blue Mountain Coffee Festival, Dream Weekend, and Denbigh Agricultural and Food Show.

Other events on the schedule include Anguilla Culinary Experience from April 28 to May 2, Aruba Soul Fest from May 26-31, and the Pineapple Festival in Eleuthera, The Bahamas, from June 4-5.