Arima businessman found dead at home as police probe missing valuables

Trinidad and Tobago: A 45-year-old businessman was found dead at his home in Arima on Saturday, with several valuables including his iPhone, laptop, PlayStation and wallet were reported missing after a male visitor who had entered the house the previous night was seen leaving the residence after midnight.



The incident took place at his residence in Trestrail Development, located behind Clever Heights in Arima, on Saturday, June 20. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Sterling Francois of Scallion Circular, Trestrail Development. He owned and operated several businesses, including Kyva General Contractors Limited, Langley’s and an auto rental company.



Reportedly, officers from the Arima Criminal Investigations Department responded to a report of a dead man at around 10:00 am.



Upon arrival, investigators carried out checks at the residence and observed footprints stained with blood throughout the living room and dining room areas. Splatter of blood was also seen leading towards the staircase.



Francois was found lying at the top of the stairs covered in blood. A cutlass with blood stains, believed to be the murder weapon was also recovered at the scene. A plastic cup believed to have been used by the suspect was also recovered by the Police.



Reportedly, Francois's body was first discovered by a relative who became concerned after not being able to reach Francois as repeated calls went unanswered. The relative later visited the residence and found the front door closed but unlocked. After entering the house and noticing blood stains, the relative found the body of Francois and immediately alerted the police.



Furthermore, enquiries also disclosed that Francois left his home at around 8:05 p.m. on Friday, June 19, in his black Chevy Colorado pickup. He later returned with a male passenger who entered the house with him.



According to police, at around 12:01 a.m., the same man was seen leaving the residence. He was dressed in dark clothing and was also carrying a knapsack. The suspect then reportedly entered a brown 4x4 pickup and left the area.



Following this grim discovery, relatives checked the house and reported several items to be missing, which includes Francois’ iPhone, laptop, PlayStation and wallet. Investigation is still ongoing into this incident.