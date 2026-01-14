JetBlue adds second Saturday flight from Boston to Saint Lucia

This boosted tourism will also benefit local businesses, including hotel occupancy rates, travel guides, taxi operators, local vendors and restaurants.

Saint Lucia: JetBlue is expanding its service between Boston (BOS) and Saint Lucia (UVF) by adding a second nonstop Saturday flight from February 14 to April 25, 2026. This new service will operate from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF). This will offer travelers more choice and comfortability during the winter and spring travel season.

Tourism Minister Ernest Hilaire has continuously emphasized the importance of having improved air connectivity to Saint Lucia. He said that the United States is an extremely important source market for the island.

This boosted tourism will also benefit local businesses, including hotel occupancy rates, travel guides, taxi operators, local vendors, and restaurants. These new flight services will bring an influx of passengers to the island. They can experience Saint Lucia’s culture while also enjoying its warm hospitality.

Passengers can also try local cuisine and shop at local vendors to purchase souvenirs. Adventure lovers can do hiking to the Pitons, bath in Sulphur Springs, zip line through rainforests, or simply enjoy the beach at either Anse Chastanet or Reduit Beach.

Early Morning Flight: Departs at 8:16 am and arrives at 2:00 pm

Late morning flight: Departs at 11:40 am and arrives at 5:25 pm

JetBlue is also offering affordable flight services for certain travel dates. Lowest single way fares from Boston will be $144 on February 21, February 28, March 21, and March 28. In addition, flight services will be $169 from Boston for a one-way trip on April 25, 2026.

Interested patrons can book their flights early on the airlines official website - www.jetblue.com, for best rates and seat options. These services have been added due to high demand for vacation travel to Saint Lucia during peak seasons.