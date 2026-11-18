The Prime Minister outlined plans to expand social services, support pensioners and minimum-wage earners, and improve access to constituency representation.

Dominica: Dominica will be holding a general election on December 16, 2026, Prime Minister Dr. Skerrit announced, asking voters for a renewed five-year mandate for the Dominica Labour Party.

In a national address on Wednesday, November 18, Skerrit noted that he has advised the President to dissolve Parliament and issue writs, effective November 18. Nomination Day is November 30, 2026.

“I do not want to govern the next 12 months looking over my shoulder at an election,” he said.

“I want to govern for the next 5 years looking only at the future of Dominica,” he added.

Skerrit said he is seeking a renewed Labour team with “a blend of experience, energy, youth and a positive attitude,” and that the party would refresh its slate of candidates.

He opened the address with electoral reform, saying the voter confirmation exercise concluded on Monday and a new official register has been published with 36,923 electors.

He called it the fulfilment of a government commitment and said some people had questioned 18 months ago whether the reforms could be completed within the life of the current Parliament.

He said a clean voters’ list and voter ID cards were the two basic reforms the opposition had demanded over the years. The opposition, he noted, had called for an election every December for the past three years while the reforms were being implemented.

“A stronger electoral system means a stronger democracy,” he said and commended the Electoral Commission, the Chief Elections Officer and her staff.

Skerrit said the government is returning to voters on the back of completed social programs, major capital projects on schedule, and low taxes with further reductions planned for January 2027.

He named the cost of living as the country’s greatest challenge and said it cannot be overcome without a change in external policies.

As part of his pitch, he announced a new ministry in the Office of the Prime Minister called PEACE (People Awareness and Community Empowerment), responding to public concerns about access to parliamentary representatives and the slow pace of some community upgrades.

He also promised an expanded Ministry of Social Services and a social enhancement agenda for minimum-wage earners and pensioners, while acknowledging the social security system cannot pay higher pensions at this time.

Pointing to geothermal energy now on the national grid and an international airport under construction, he said the party has “never gone wrong” with tried and trusted leadership.

He closed by urging Dominicans to “choose carefully and choose wisely.”