Police said gunshot detection technology registered several rounds in the area before officers located the victim in a parking garage near the FrostCo Building.

US Virgin Islands: A 27-year-old man, identified as Kennal J. Esprit, was shot and killed near Cancryn Bridge on Wednesday, November 18, as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), officers responded to reports of several gunshots at around 8:24 a.m in the area. While responding, one of the concerned citizens guided the police officers to the upper parking garage of the FrostCo Building. They found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at approximately 8:24 a.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of Cancryn Bridge, near the FrostCo Building. The VIPD’s gunshot detection system also registered several rounds being discharged in the area,” read the official statement shared by VIPD on Facebook.

Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at the crime scene and pronounced the victim dead on-site.

“Multiple VIPD units responded and began canvassing the vicinity. During the response, a concerned citizen directed officers to an upper parking garage, where they located an unresponsive male victim. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim was deceased,” the VIPD said.

Police later identified the deceased as 27-year-old Esprit. Initial reports that emerged on social media stated that the shooting took place near a cemetery parking lot and children may have been present, though officials have not confirmed those reports.

According to the territory’s homicide records, the incident was the 49th homicide in the United States Virgin Islands in 2026 and the 20th on St. Thomas.

An investigation is still underway by the Virgin Islands Police Department. Additional information about the circumstances of the shooting is expected to be disclosed soon.