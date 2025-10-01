Dominica: World Creole Music Festival Returns for 25th Anniversary from October 24-26, 2025
The event promises three nights of high-energy performances, featuring a diverse mix of artists across genres like reggae, soca, dancehall, cadence-lypso, bouyon and more.
Dominica: The World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) is returning to Dominica from Friday, October 24 through Sunday, October 26, 2025. It will take place at Windsor Park Stadium. This year marks an important milestone for the festival, as the island nation celebrates the silver jubilee of the World Creole Music Festival - an amazing 25 years of its largest music festival.
The event promises three nights packed with high-energy music and performances. Every night of the festival, a super blend of artists representing various live music genres will be performing including reggae, soca dancehall, cadence-lypso, bouyon and more.
The World Creole Music Festival is a large-scale event that is far from just great music. It presents a stage to promote Dominica’s culture, heritage, and spirit on a global level. Tens of thousands of guests visit the island during the music festival, boosting tourism and overall economy.
Official Line-up
Night 1 - Friday, October 24
- Masicka
- Burning Flames
- Gilles, Halibut
- Oswald, Nulook
- Midnight Groovers
- Steel Pulse
- Romain Virgo
- Triple Kay International
Night 2 - Saturday, October 25
Headlining on day 2 is the international superstar Vybz Kartel. Also performing are Spice, Joé Dwèt Filé, Kes, WCK, and Gordon Henderson. Creole icons like Ophelia and Linford John will also be there along with Asa Bantan, First Serenade, Ridge, Pudaz, Kenny G, Fathii, Shanika, Ebony Empress, DJ MJ, Little Boy Quan, Jixels, and Ezra D’ Fun Machine.
Night 3 - Sunday, October 26
The festival concludes on the night of Sunday October 26. Artists performing on the last day of the WCMF are Kehlani, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons, Tiwa Savage, Kassav, Extasy Band, Michele Henderson, Elisha Benoit, Trilla G, Nice, Reo, and Signal Band. This third and final night of the festival will see both local and international talents come together to bring the celebration to a close on a high note.
