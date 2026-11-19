The MRI scanner is expected to arrive by the end of November, with inpatient scans targeted to begin before the end of 2026.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that the government is planning to introduce its first MRI service at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF), with the new facility nearing completion.

PM Drew paid a visit to the National MRI Centre on Wednesday, November 18. He was accompanied by the hospital's management, contractor Anthony Huggins, and other members of the project team.

He said he was pleased with the progress made and emphasized the need for advanced medical facilities to be available locally. “Standing in the room where the scanner will go, I could see how much work has gone into getting us to this point. We’re now preparing to bring the first public MRI service to Saint Kitts and Nevis,” PM Drew said in a Facebook post.

The MRI scanner is expected to arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis by the end of November. After the installation and testing process, the government is planning to begin scans of patients already admitted to JNF before the end of the year.

“We expect the scanner to arrive in St. Kitts by the end of November. Once delivery, installation, and testing go as planned, we’re aiming to begin scans for patients already admitted to JNF before the end of the year, with outpatient services to follow shortly afterwards,” said PM Drew.

Prime Minister Drew said that the facility is nearing its completion. The facility has been specially constructed to accommodate MRI technology. According to PM Drew, the work included testing for magnetic interference, installing specialized shielding in the room, and fitting a custom-built door to meet the equipment’s requirements.

This new service will improve the diagnosis and treatment of complex medical conditions such as brain disorders and various cancers. MRI scans provide detailed images that can help doctors assess conditions that require more advanced images than ordinary CT scans and ultrasounds.

Currently, patients who require an MRI scan have to travel overseas, which leads to extra costs for them and their families. Airfare, accommodations, and other travel arrangements may be part of the cost, especially when one of the family members travels with the patient.

The Prime Minister said that the introduction of the service to JNF will provide more residents with an opportunity to undergo the needed scans without leaving their home country. The government also plans to subsidize MRI scans for those who lack health insurance.

“As a doctor, I know what it means to have the right scan available when you’re deciding how to treat a patient. I also know what an overseas scan can cost a family. Getting that scan right here at JNF will mean keeping that money in their pockets. We also plan to subsidise scans for residents without insurance,” added PM Drew.

The project reflects the government’s efforts to improve local health services, as the facility will provide better access to specialized diagnostic services for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.