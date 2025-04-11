Outrage erupts as citizens accuse PAM of undermining The Joy Project

Citizens criticized PAM, stating that initiatives like The Joy Project reflect the First Lady’s heartfelt commitment to a brighter, healthier future for mothers and children—not a demand for scrutiny.

Outrage has sparked across St. Kitts and Nevis as the netizens criticized the People’s Action Movement (PAM) for attacking the The Joy Project. The Project is a charitable initiative launched by First Lady Diani Jimesha-Prince Drew, aimed at empowering, uplifting and bringing joy to the vulnerable people of the society.

The PAM raised questions regarding the donation of laptops and mobile devices under the Joy Project and demanded for its transparency. This behaviour offended many netizens as they criticized the Peoples’ Action Movement for their allegations and doubts on what they view as a noble and generous act by Diani Jimesha-Prince Drew.

The Joy Project donated three laptops and three mobile phones to the Ministry of Health on the occasion of World Health Day 2025. The donation of laptops is a part of their initiative to support Maternal Care Navigator Program in order to advocate all the expectant mothers, especially those with high-risk pregnancies.

As per reports, this timely and purposeful contribution will play a significant role in extending direct support to the three newly appointed Maternal Care Navigators. This work is a part of the commitment of the authorities towards improving outcomes for mothers and newborns across the Federation.

Citizens urged PAM not to manipulate public

The citizens appreciated the efforts undertaken by the First Lady, describing it as a huge support for all the pregnant ladies. They also expressed gratitude to the Joy Project for such initiative and said that it would place maternal health at the forefront in the Federation.

The citizens criticized the PAM and said that such initiatives does not demand transparency as it sparks the commitment and dedication of the First Lady towards building a brighter, healthier future for every mother and child in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The citizens added that such behaviour by PAM highlights their insecurity towards a woman who is working hard and constantly just to make her nation, a thriving and better place. They also urged PAM not to undermine such acts of goodwill. They emphasised that charitable initiative like The Joy Project should be supported rather than using as a tool of manipulation for politics.