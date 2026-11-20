The proposed initiative will operate under the Office of the Prime Minister, while the government also plans to expand social services funding and support for pensioners.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has announced plans to introduce a government initiative called People Awareness and Community Empowerment (PACE), ahead of the upcoming December 16 general election.

Speaking during a national address on Wednesday, PM Skerrit said that initiative would focus on improving community development, strengthening constituency representation, and ensuring an equal distribution of national resources.

This initiative will operate as a ministry within the Office of the Prime Minister. It is expected to address the concerns raised by the residents about limited access to parliamentary representatives. The initiative will also help handle delays in development projects across the communities.

“Your Labour Administration has heard your concerns with respect to accessing your parliamentary representatives and the slow pace of some community upgrades. We have listened to you, ladies and gentlemen, and we are about to launch a major initiative called PACE, People Awareness and Community Empowerment,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Skerrit said the administration has been considering citizens’ complaints. The government has been preparing to implement steps to deliver faster response to their needs. However, he did not specify the date of implementation for the initiative.

He also announced plans to expand and increase funding for the Ministry of Social Services. This will focus on improving support for vulnerable groups.

The government intends to fund the programmes with a fixed percentage of earnings from three sectors: tourism, agriculture, and financial services. This is possible as several major capital projects are already operational or nearing completion under the current administration

He also emphasized the need to provide more financial support to minimum-wage earners and pensioners. PM Skerrit said more efforts need to be made to assist people who depend on these incomes.

“We are aware that our social security system cannot pay higher pensions at this time. But we believe we have to do more as a country for those who rely solely on contributory and discretionary pensions,” he added.

During the address, he also announced the date for the general elections. It will be held on December 16, 2026, with Nomination Day taking place on November 30. PM Skerrit said that he had advised President Sylvanie Burton to dissolve the Parliament and issue election writs effective November 18.