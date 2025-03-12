Dominica to welcome over 14,000 passengers with 10 vessels

12th of March 2025

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 14,000 passengers during the ongoing week. As per reports, around 10 vessels are all set to berth at different ports of the island from 10th March to 16th March, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of around 9 ships from the MV Cruises and some other liner. 

As per the cruise schedule, the ports of Dominica will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel schedule to berth each day in the ongoing week. This week began with the arrival of MV Royal Clipper and MV Star Flyer, bringing hundreds of passengers simultaneously to the shores of the island. 

While sharing the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism expressed excitement and aimed at welcoming thousands of passengers. They noted that they are looking forward to showcasing the best of Dominica, enhancing the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation. The tourism authority reiterated their commitment to promote the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality and diverse offerings of the country, providing plethora of experiences to all the travellers. 

Out of all these vessels to be arrived at the shores of Dominica in the ongoing week, 6 of them will berth at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, while 3 will dock at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth and 1 at Woodbridge Bay Port. Emphasizing on the arrival passengers and the cruises, the Ministry of Tourism asserted that such visits outline the growing and appealing reputation of the country among international visitors and major cruise lines. 

Dominica Cruise Schedule (10th – 16th March, 2025)

10th March, 2025

·         MV Royal Clipper (227 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth 

·         MV Star Flyer (170 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth 

11th March, 2025 

·         MV Celebrity Beyond (3950 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth 

12th March, 2025 

·         MV Marella Voyager (1904 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

13th March, 2025

·         MV Marella Explorer 2 (2253 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth 

14th March, 2025 

·         MV Seven Seas Grandeur (829 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

15th March, 2025

·         MV Mein Schiff 2 (2894 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

16th March, 2025 

·         MV Seven Seas Navigator (542 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth 

·         MS Vista (1250 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port 

·         MV LE Ponant (65 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth 

21st of January 2025