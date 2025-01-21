Tire blowout on American Airlines flight disrupts operations at Argyle International Airport

Officials at Argyle International Airport and American Airlines have not commented on the incident, though a videographer at the scene noted the tire blowout while plane spotting.

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from American Airlines experienced a tire blowout, during landing at Argyle International Airport of St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday. The aircraft was flying from America to St Vincent and the Grenadines, operating under flight number AA909.

No cases of injury have been recorded among passengers by the authorities, as the firefighters, ambulance personnel, airport staff and others quickly responded after smoke started emitting from the affected wheel. All passengers on board are reported to be safe as they all were evacuated on time, with the help of fire brigades. As per the reports, the passengers onboard the aircraft were deplaned through stairs and were being boarded on minibuses.

The officials of the Argyle International Airport and American Airlines have not shared any report yet on the incident. However, an individual, namely, Joshua Anderson, one of the premier videographers and photographers of the incident highlighted about the tire blowout. He added that he was at the airport doing some plane spotting when the American Airlines aircraft touched down.

He added that the aircraft came to a sudden stop shortly after it landed and he heard a loud bang, when the plane passed the terminal building. He mentioned that he immediately saw smoke coming from the landing gear of the aircraft.

Flights disrupted due to fire blowout

The Argyle International Airport was made temporarily closed due to bursting of the tires. Also, several flights were diverted to neighbouring islands, ensuring the safety and security of all the passengers. Among them was the Virgin Atlantic’s flight VS197, which was coming in from Barbados, and had to return back to Barbados.

The aircraft was carrying passengers from Heathrow International Airport in London as well as those picked up at Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. Not only this, several other flights also experienced cancellations and diversions due to the incident held at Argyle International Airport.

This is the second time that such incident, involving aircraft Boeing 737 Max 8 has occurred at Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent. As in 2021, the aircraft Boeing 737 Max 8 was unable to take off due to a “bird strike.”