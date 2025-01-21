Tire blowout on American Airlines flight disrupts operations at Argyle International Airport

Officials at Argyle International Airport and American Airlines have not commented on the incident, though a videographer at the scene noted the tire blowout while plane spotting.

21st of January 2025

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from American Airlines experienced a tire blowout, during landing at Argyle International Airport of St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday. The aircraft was flying from America to St Vincent and the Grenadines, operating under flight number AA909. 

No cases of injury have been recorded among passengers by the authorities, as the firefighters, ambulance personnel, airport staff and others quickly responded after smoke started emitting from the affected wheel. All passengers on board are reported to be safe as they all were evacuated on time, with the help of fire brigades. As per the reports, the passengers onboard the aircraft were deplaned through stairs and were being boarded on minibuses.

The officials of the Argyle International Airport and American Airlines have not shared any report yet on the incident. However, an individual, namely, Joshua Anderson, one of the premier videographers and photographers of the incident highlighted about the tire blowout. He added that he was at the airport doing some plane spotting when the American Airlines aircraft touched down.

He added that the aircraft came to a sudden stop shortly after it landed and he heard a loud bang, when the plane passed the terminal building. He mentioned that he immediately saw smoke coming from the landing gear of the aircraft. 

Flights disrupted due to fire blowout 

The Argyle International Airport was made temporarily closed due to bursting of the tires. Also, several flights were diverted to neighbouring islands, ensuring the safety and security of all the passengers. Among them was the Virgin Atlantic’s flight VS197, which was coming in from Barbados, and had to return back to Barbados. 

The aircraft was carrying passengers from Heathrow International Airport in London as well as those picked up at Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. Not only this, several other flights also experienced cancellations and diversions due to the incident held at Argyle International Airport. 

This is the second time that such incident, involving aircraft Boeing 737 Max 8 has occurred at Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent. As in 2021, the aircraft Boeing 737 Max 8 was unable to take off due to a “bird strike.”

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Dominica: The Minister of Finance, Dr Irving McIntyre stated that the inflation rate of Dominica continues to remain below global level.

Budget 2024/2025: Minister Irving McIntyre to present $1.4 billion financial plan

26th of July 2024

CARICOM marks World Mental Health Day by announcing a ground breaking survey. (Image Credits: Google Images)

CARICOM undertakes mental health survey of youth

11th of October 2023

Antigua and Barbuda: First team of hospitality employees is set to travel to Channel Islands

Antigua and Barbuda: First team of hospitality employees is set to travel to Channel Islands

20th of April 2022

Grenada to receive donation of 29,250 Pfizer vaccines from the US Government

Grenada to receive donation of 29,250 Pfizer vaccines from the US Government

20th of August 2021

60.1% of population in St Kitts and Nevis receives both vaccination doses

60.1% of population in St Kitts and Nevis receives both vaccination doses

6th of August 2021

Chairman of People’s National Party of Jamaica and several members resigned

Chairman of People’s National Party of Jamaica and several members resigned

17th of July 2021

Jamaica receives 14,400 jabs of AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility

Jamaica receives 14,400 jabs of AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility

17th of March 2021

Former eligible employees to receive LIAT Employees Compassionate Payment Bond

3rd of January 2025